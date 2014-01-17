Axis Communications Previews FA Series Modular Cameras at ISC West

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Axis Communications brings a host of new products to ISC West 2017 (booth #14051), including its Axis FA Series video surveillance with modular cameras and three new additions to its Axis P13 Series with 4K resolution.

The products previewed at ISC West will launch later this year, including new high resolution fixed domes in Axis M30 Series, Axis P32 Series, and Axis Q35 Series.

Perhaps notably, Axis will be previewing its newest technology, the Axis D2050-VE Network Radar Detector, an outdoor motion detector with radar technology designed to provide cost-efficient perimeter protection and decrease false alarms.

The company says its new network radar is engineered to complement existing surveillance solutions in smaller outdoor areas, such as warehouse perimeters and construction sites, that need monitoring after-hours.

“We are excited to attend ISC West and to showcase our products and solutions there,” says Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications. “Axis D2050-VE Network Radar Detector, our newest technology will be on display and can provide accurate and reliable day and night detection, fewer false alarms, which lowers costs and can also integrate into existing security and surveillance systems.”

Awarded at ISC West: Axis Wins SSI MPV Award for AXIS P8804 Stereo Sensor Kit

Axis FA Series

The modular Axis FA Series consists of separate units that comprise the Axis FA54 Main Unit, Axis FA1105 Sensor Unit with a standard lens, Axis FA1125 Sensor Unit with a pinhole lens and Axis FA4115 Dome Sensor Unit with a varifocal lens. The series is designed to enable cost-effective and discreet indoor surveillance of four closely situated areas using one camera system.

Axis FA54 Main Unit can stream at full frame rate HDTV 1080p videos from four connected sensor units simultaneously using one IP address. It captures video with Wide Dynamic Range - Forensic Capture (WDR) that is optimized for low light and motion.

Axis FA54 also supports advanced video analytics and has an HDMI output for connection to a surveillance monitor, making the system ideal for retail applications. The sensor units are small enough to be built into surfaces, structures or devices, and can be installed discreetly at eye level. The sensor units come with a 26 ft. cable for connection to an Axis FA54.

Axis FA Series will be available through Axis’ standard distribution channels in Q2 2017. Axis FA54 Main Unit will have a suggested retail price of $449, and the Axis FA Sensor units will range in price from $139 to $179.

Axis P13 Series

The indoor Axis P1367 and outdoor Axis P1367-E and Axis P1368-E network cameras are additions to the Axis P13 fixed-box Series, which the company says is ideal for city surveillance, transportation and retail environments.

“With improved light sensitivity, better image quality and higher frame rate, these cameras can provide up to 4K resolution images in large open areas with challenging light conditions, such as train stations, crowded city areas or parking lots,” Axis says in a release.

Axis P1367/-E support CS and i-CS lenses, while the 4K Axis P1368-E is delivered with i-CS lens as standard. Axis P1367-E and Axis P1368-E have specifically been designed for outdoor use. They have an innovative mechanical platform which allows for easier access to connectors and cabling and provides additional space for optional lenses.

Built-in camera rails increase the flexibility of the camera, allowing larger zoom lenses to be installed, delivering greater detail, says the company.

“Axis P1367-E and Axis P1386-E are among the first products to be released with Axis’ newest chipset, ARTPEC-6,” adds Scott Dunn, senior director, business development solutions & services, Axis Communications. “The ARTPEC-6 chip is 160x more powerful than the original ARTPEC-1, making Axis P1367-E and Axis P1368-E among the highest performing network cameras on the market today.”

The new additions to Axis P13 Series will be available through Axis’ standard distribution channels in Q2 2017 at a suggested retail price ranging from $799 to $1099.

