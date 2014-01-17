Axis’ Nilsson Publishes 2nd Edition of ‘Intelligent Network Video’

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — CRC Press has released the second edition of “Intelligent Network Video” by Fredrik Nilsson, vice president, Americas, Axis Communications. The book is said to give readers a comprehensive update on all video surveillance technologies and innovations that have taken place in the network video industry since the first edition was published eight years ago.

“Deciding to write another book was a huge endeavor and I truly couldn’t have done it without the support of many people in the industry, and of course my colleagues at Axis Communications,” says Nilsson. “There have been many advancements to technology and changes to the industry in recent years. The first edition was so well received that I was often asked to write another, which served as inspiration to work on a second edition.”

According to a press release, the author’s second book explains the rapidly changing technology landscape of vastly improved image quality, better system performance and higher level of intelligence in the systems. All content has been fully revised and updated. Two new chapters were added and cover thermal imaging and hosted video technologies. With more than 50% more content, “Intelligent Network Video, Second Edition” continues to serve as a reference for industry professionals who want to understand the latest technology advancements in modern video surveillance systems.

The press release includes praise for the book by industry professionals:

“This book is a ‘must have’ for seasoned security professionals as well as freshly minted security system engineers as it tethers us to reason, facts and analysis, thus making it possible for us to make good technical decisions about the future.” — Pierre Racz, founder & CEO, Genetec “In the highly competitive business of video surveillance, knowledge becomes power and it is a key differentiator. Whether you are beginning your career in the industry or are a veteran, whether you sell solutions or design and implement them, differentiate yourself by gaining extreme knowledge in video surveillance. Fredrik Nilsson’s, Intelligent Network Video provides everything you need to know and more to shine above everyone else.” — Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder, Convergint Technologies

The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, the ASIS Bookstore and CRC Press.