SSI logo

Axis’ Nilsson Publishes 2nd Edition of ‘Intelligent Network Video’

The follow-up to Fredrik Nilsson’s first book updates video surveillance technologies and innovations in last eight years.



By ·


CHELMSFORD, Mass. — CRC Press has released the second edition of “Intelligent Network Video” by Fredrik Nilsson, vice president, Americas, Axis Communications. The book is said to give readers a comprehensive update on all video surveillance technologies and innovations that have taken place in the network video industry since the first edition was published eight years ago.

“Deciding to write another book was a huge endeavor and I truly couldn’t have done it without the support of many people in the industry, and of course my colleagues at Axis Communications,” says Nilsson. “There have been many advancements to technology and changes to the industry in recent years. The first edition was so well received that I was often asked to write another, which served as inspiration to work on a second edition.”

According to a press release, the author’s second book explains the rapidly changing technology landscape of vastly improved image quality, better system performance and higher level of intelligence in the systems. All content has been fully revised and updated. Two new chapters were added and cover thermal imaging and hosted video technologies. With more than 50% more content, “Intelligent Network Video, Second Edition” continues to serve as a reference for industry professionals who want to understand the latest technology advancements in modern video surveillance systems.

The press release includes praise for the book by industry professionals:

“This book is a ‘must have’ for seasoned security professionals as well as freshly minted security system engineers as it tethers us to reason, facts and analysis, thus making it possible for us to make good technical decisions about the future.” — Pierre Racz, founder & CEO, Genetec

“In the highly competitive business of video surveillance, knowledge becomes power and it is a key differentiator.  Whether you are beginning your career in the industry or are a veteran, whether you sell solutions or design and implement them, differentiate yourself by gaining extreme knowledge in video surveillance. Fredrik Nilsson’s, Intelligent Network Video provides everything you need to know and more to shine above everyone else.” — Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder, Convergint Technologies

The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, the ASIS Bookstore and CRC Press.
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Products · Axis Communications · Fredrik Nilsson · Network Video · Security Cameras · Video Surveillance · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Axis Communications, Fredrik Nilsson, Network Video, Security Cameras







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says
4 Areas of Surveillance Innovation to Watch in 2017

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane