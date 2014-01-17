Bates Spreads Holiday Cheer With Sing-Along Video

If you were lucky enough to receive Bates Security‘s virtual Christmas card this morning, you were in for a special treat. If not, just watch above!

The company performs their rendition of Deck the Halls, appropriately titled “Deck the House With Security Signs.”

It truly is the gift that keeps on giving and gets better as it goes on.

While Bates may not be winning the next season of The Voice, it’s the effort that counts. At least the company can proudly say they have won the 2016 SSI Installer of the Year (Small to Midsize Company) and a SAMMY for the Best Vehicle Graphics Design among many others.

