Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Genetec Is Securing a Children’s Hospital in Montreal
Genetec Security Center was the ideal solution for the hospital which needed a platform that would integrate with its analog cameras.
By Steve Karantzoulidis · February 24, 2017
Last month, security trade editors gathered in Montreal for Genetec’s annual Connect Press Summit.
A key component of the summit is taking a site visit to witness Genetec integrations first-hand.
This year, attendees were given a special tour of Sainte-Justine Children’s Hospital in Montreal.
Coordinator Julie Carpentier gave editors a tour of the hospital and a behind-the-scenes look at how the facility is leveraging its unified physical IP security systems with the help of the Genetec Security Center platform.
Click here to see how Sainte-Justine and Genetec are keeping patients, visitors and staff safe.
