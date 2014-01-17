SSI logo

Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Genetec Is Securing a Children’s Hospital in Montreal

Genetec Security Center was the ideal solution for the hospital which needed a platform that would integrate with its analog cameras.

Emergency Preparedness and Security Coordinator Julie Carpentier and a security officer in one of the security operation centers at CHU Sainte-Justine Hospital.


Last month, security trade editors gathered in Montreal for Genetec’s annual Connect Press Summit.

A key component of the summit is taking a site visit to witness Genetec integrations first-hand.

This year, attendees were given a special tour of Sainte-Justine Children’s Hospital in Montreal.

Coordinator Julie Carpentier gave editors a tour of the hospital and a behind-the-scenes look at how the facility is leveraging its unified physical IP security systems with the help of the Genetec Security Center platform.

Click here to see how Sainte-Justine and Genetec are keeping patients, visitors and staff safe.
