6 Strongly-Held Beliefs of Every Successful Service Provider

Part of the appeal of being a service provider is that, while some days will still be full of hard work and stressful, other days your business will run smoothly and you’ll be able to relax and watch the recurring revenue roll in.

You’ve probably read dozens of articles on why you should shift your business into offering service, but not too many on how. The first thing to focus on whenever you want to make a big change is your mindset.

Business owners who have made the shift to offering security as a service might not agree on everything, but they often share six beliefs which can help you move in the right direction.

1. Clients Care about Cybersecurity

When you’re dealing with the physical safety and security of your clients, it’s easy to forget about the security of their devices and personal information. However, cybersecurity continues to top the list of clients’ biggest concerns.

In order for your business to run smoothly and effortlessly, while maintaining your clients’ trust, make sure your platform protects your clients from hacking and other cybersecurity risks. It should find the perfect balance between mitigating risk and hindering productivity.

2. It’s Time to Support Multiple Devices per Person

How many devices do you have? Chances are you have more than one. So does every end user you support.

Enter the first to by-user management instead of by-device. Make sure you’re staying ahead of the game by supporting multiple devices.

3. The Internet of Things Is Not a Passing Fad

Data, devices and people are quickly intertwining, giving service providers the chance to offer a number of ‘smart’ devices and opportunities. The market opportunity for the Internet of Things (IoT) is huge, so watch this one grow in the next few years and see how you can get on the bandwagon.

4. The Smart Home Is About One-Stop Access

Home automation and control now allows multiple systems to run on one physical piece of hardware. That’s a good thing, because clients don’t want to have to use a different gadget for each command.

Even if your clients are currently only operating one security system, they’re likely to want to add other controls to their systems within the next few years as products like Amazon Echo move home control into the mainstream. Keep an eye on this trend and do what you can to integrate more products and systems into one secure platform.

5. Compliance Is Challenging but Necessary

Regulation and compliance requirements are an important and challenging task for many organizations. Wrap your head around the details for a few relevant verticals, and start reaching out to offer this vital service to new and current compliance-reliant clients.

6. I Am My Client’s Technology Advisor

Most importantly, be ready to answer any questions your clients might have about these trends as they emerge. The more you know, the faster you establish your place as a trusted advisor — and the more your clients will thank you.

