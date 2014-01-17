Boise Airport Overhauls Security Infrastructure With Genetec Security Center

MONTREAL ― Boise Airport (BOI) recently upgraded its security infrastructure with Genetec Security Center, a unified security platform that combines access control, video surveillance, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) and other third-party applications.

Idaho-based value-added reseller CompuNet installed Genetec Security Center to manage hundreds of cameras, access control points, and video analytics software from within a single unified interface.

The airport previously used a multi-vendor security infrastructure for access control and video surveillance. However, when it came time to replace the video surveillance portion of their security system, it became clear that installing an open platform unified solution for both video surveillance and access control would be more cost effective than just replacing the VMS.

“As we analyzed our needs and evaluated various technologies, it quickly became clear that a unified/condensed security system was the direction we wanted to go,” says Sarah Demory, deputy director, operations and security, Boise Airport. “We learned that Genetec Security Center is installed in dozens of airports around the world to great acclaim, and we were impressed with the modern and intuitive interface of Security Center and its reputation for quality and stability, which was really important to us. The entire installation process for us was smooth and uneventful.”

BOI is an integral air transportation hub for Idaho and the Pacific Northwest, serving three million passengers and handling a significant amount of cargo traffic.

