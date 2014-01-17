SSI logo

Bold Technologies Upgrades Manitou Alarm Monitoring Platform

The free upgrade includes improvements to the platform's interface and video control center.



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bold Technologies, a provider of alarm monitoring and PSIM software, has released ManitouNEO, a new upgrade of its flagship Manitou software platform.

The upgrade includes an interface that is now web-based, allowing remote users to access the system through their laptop, tablet and smartphone.

ManitouNEO features a new, customizable dashboard that displays essential system conditions such as the alarm queue, recent alarm customers and signal status counts to streamline central station activity, according to the company.

The information can be displayed on a large screen in the monitoring center, or viewed by management on a mobile device.

The upgrade also includes a new customer wizard and improved video control center (VCC), which integrates alarm handling and video into one system.

The ManitouNEO VCC supports all existing audio formats and has been updated to support a complete integration with I-View Now’s cloud-based video verification system.

Manitou’s enhanced action patterns have also been upgraded to use “if/then/else” logic and look at account history to determine the proper workflow. The enhanced action patterns can also run SQL statements and execute external programs.

ManitouNEO is a free upgrade for all current Manitou users.

