Bosch Displays Concept Car Equipped With Biometrics at CES

LAS VEGAS — Bosch revealed a concept car with biometric security at this year’s CES show in Las Vegas.

The car on display at CES featured a drive monitor camera to recognize the driver and remember their personal preferences like steering wheel, wing mirror and seating positions, as well as interior temperature and radio station preferences.

The camera also allows the car to detect when a driver may be feeling tired or possibly distracted, which will prompt it to issue a warning.

Bosch also says the car includes an eye-tracking system that highlights relevant information, depending on where the driver’s eyes are looking.

Drivers can use their smartphone to enter and start the car with a digital key on their handset, which is automatically identified by the car within a specified range.

Once the user gets close enough to the car, it unlocks, and once it detects the digital key inside the car, it will allow the user to start the engine.