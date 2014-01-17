Bosch Releases Free Video Management System Viewer Software

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Bosch Security Systems has expanded its range of VMS software with the launch of the Bosch Video Management System (BVMS) 7.5 Viewer for small and medium-sized applications.

Marketed as an entry-level and free of charge version of Bosch’s existing VMS, the BVMS 7.5 Viewer enables small business owners to view multiple live video streams of their surveillance cameras in high resolution from their computer screen. It also allows replaying recorded videos, and carrying out forensic searches of video recordings.

To access live and recorded video only, the user assigns their selected devices to the system and then organizes and clusters them as needed.

Using the software’s motion and forensic search function, even a huge recording database can be scanned for a specific event within seconds, according to the company.

Bosch is stressing how simple it is to use the BVMS 7.5 Viewer, explaining in a press release:

The rules for the search are easily definable via a graphical user interface and can be changed even after an event. For example, once a theft occurs, a store’s security manager can easily define a specific perimeter, meaning the area or even a specific shelf in the store from where the item was stolen. The video database can then be very quickly scanned for any suspicious activity that occurred within that perimeter. The BVMS 7.5 Viewer will deliver the section of the video recording showing that particular event to the user’s desktop or notebook screen within seconds, so there is no need to watch hours of recordings trying to find the exact moment when the object was removed from the shelf.

BVMS 7.5 Viewer is a scalable solution for Windows-based operating systems and supports all Bosch video products.

The free version supports up to 16 video cameras and five recording devices, in up to 16 different locations. If more sites or enhanced features are required, it can be upgraded to a fee-based solution to include further functions and support up to 10,000 sites, reusing the existing configuration and with the same look and feel so that no further operator training is required.

