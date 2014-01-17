SSI logo

Bosch Adds New Functionalities and Higher Level Encryption to LECTUS Card Reader Line

The expansions enable both economical adoption of the series and continuous encryption from controller to card.



By ·


PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Bosch Security Systems announces it has extended the flexibility and security of its LECTUS secure Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) series with a new card reader and added functionality.

The new LECTUS secure 1000 reader introduces a smaller form factor (mini-mullion), which has already been deployed in the LECTUS secure Wiegand series.

This compact version comes at an attractive price point that facilitates adoption and brings greater flexibility and enables a wider choice of form factors for integrators and end users, according to the company.

READ: Bosch Releases Free Video Management System Viewer Software

For installers, handling is identical to other readers from established OSDP and Wiegand series.

Bosch has also expanded the functionality of its complete LECTUS secure OSDP series. In addition to the models already supported, the reader series now supports Bosch-coded MIFARE classic and MIFARE DESFire EV1 credentials.

The encrypted OSDPv2 protocol of this reader series is said to deliver the highest security for communication between controller and reader. Now, Bosch-coded MIFARE and DESFire EV1 credentials can also ensure the highest security between reader and credential, according to the company.

The new solution also provides increased variety in compatible readers — previously only the LECTUS Duo series supported these credential types. Now with the inclusion of the LECTUS secure OSDP series, customers can choose between different reader models or mix them according to their specific needs.

About Protocols and Credentials

OSDP and Wiegand are communication protocols for interfacing card readers with control panels.

MIFARE is the trademark of a series of chips widely used in contactless smart and proximity cards and one of the most frequently used contactless smart card technologies.

READ NEXT: Why Access Control Is Key to Securing Large Venues
Article Topics
Access Control · Systems Integration · News · Products · Access Control · Bosch · Card Readers · Credentials · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, Bosch, Credentials







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Make More Money: Add Mass Notification Systems to Your Projects
Mass Notification Systems (MNS) is a growing field with revenue opportunities in the corporate, healthcare and education markets.

Trending
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Plane Explodes Into Fireball

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West