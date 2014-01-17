Bosch Adds New Functionalities and Higher Level Encryption to LECTUS Card Reader Line

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Bosch Security Systems announces it has extended the flexibility and security of its LECTUS secure Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) series with a new card reader and added functionality.

The new LECTUS secure 1000 reader introduces a smaller form factor (mini-mullion), which has already been deployed in the LECTUS secure Wiegand series.

This compact version comes at an attractive price point that facilitates adoption and brings greater flexibility and enables a wider choice of form factors for integrators and end users, according to the company.

For installers, handling is identical to other readers from established OSDP and Wiegand series.

Bosch has also expanded the functionality of its complete LECTUS secure OSDP series. In addition to the models already supported, the reader series now supports Bosch-coded MIFARE classic and MIFARE DESFire EV1 credentials.

The encrypted OSDPv2 protocol of this reader series is said to deliver the highest security for communication between controller and reader. Now, Bosch-coded MIFARE and DESFire EV1 credentials can also ensure the highest security between reader and credential, according to the company.

The new solution also provides increased variety in compatible readers — previously only the LECTUS Duo series supported these credential types. Now with the inclusion of the LECTUS secure OSDP series, customers can choose between different reader models or mix them according to their specific needs.

About Protocols and Credentials

OSDP and Wiegand are communication protocols for interfacing card readers with control panels.

MIFARE is the trademark of a series of chips widely used in contactless smart and proximity cards and one of the most frequently used contactless smart card technologies.

