Bosch’s Offerings at ISC West 2017

PRESS RELEASE

At ISC West 2017, Bosch Security Systems will introduce new intelligent devices, demonstrate the power of integrated security and communications solutions, and highlight products and services to help customers increase revenue.

Visitors to the Bosch booth will see a completely new portfolio of IP cameras, video analytics that extend surveillance beyond security, services that create recurring monthly revenue opportunities for dealers, and an innovative all-in-one wireless multi-sensor that can be configured as a door/window contact, water or tilt sensor.

“With Bosch technology and services, integrators can design intelligent systems that better mitigate risk, enhance facility control, and provide business benefits outside of their customers’ traditional security needs,” said Brian Wiser, President of Sales – North America, Bosch Security Systems. “Our solutions help integrators provide added value to customers by improving safety, increasing efficiency, and delivering business insights based on video data. These capabilities give our channel partners advantages over their competitors, helping them win business and drive growth.”

Intelligent Devices

At ISC West, Bosch will introduce a renewed portfolio of IP cameras, all featuring video analytics at the edge as a standard feature. The IP 4000i, IP 5000i, and IP 6000i fixed dome, box and bullet cameras provide indoor or outdoor, day or night, discrete or visible video security. And with built-in video analytics as standard, they offer the ability to start repurposing captured video data for uses other than security alone. The AUTODOME IP 4000i, 5000i and 7000i locate, track and zoom in on objects quickly and easily. With a resolution of 1080p and 30x optical zoom, users can easily identify objects over large distances and have total control over what they choose to see.

MIC IP moving cameras combine a rugged design with built-in Intelligent Video Analytics that is specifically designed for the most demanding environments. Even in the most extreme conditions, video analytics can further improve the level of security or enable the video data to do more than security alone. The new MIC IP fusion 9000i camera offers a unique feature in terms of video analytics: metadata fusion. It fuses the metadata of the camera’s built-in optical and thermal imager, providing users with full situational awareness regardless of the video stream that is being watched. For example, even if the source of an alarm is not visible in the optical imager stream, the thermal imager will still detect it and alert the user—helping them focus on unseen things that need attention. Another innovation offered by both MIC IP models is video analytics in motion. An operator is alerted, or the camera’s Intelligent Tracking feature is triggered, the moment a moving object or person is detected while the MIC IP camera is panning, tilting or zooming.

By offering built-in video analytics as standard, Bosch enables customers to interpret video data at the source and to re-assign it to help them make smarter business decisions. In the future, video analytics will help customers achieve up to 100 percent utilization of the huge amounts of video data collected — using the hidden potential of video to monitor presence to reduce utility bills, identify patterns in customer activity, and much more.

In addition to video analytics as standard, the new portfolio of IP cameras includes the latest intelligent bitrate management techniques combined with H.265 compression to reduce bitrate by up to 80 percent. The cameras also feature various software and hardware measures, such as a built-in Trusted Platform Module, to keep video data secure.

At the show, Bosch will also introduce In-Store Analytics, a solution that uses intelligent Bosch IP panoramic cameras to give retailers valuable insights on store traffic. This cloud-based service uses position data generated by the cameras to provide detailed information on how shoppers travel through a store and interact with the displays. This helps retailers evaluate the performance of displays to give them the information they need to increase customer engagement with products and drive additional sales.

Increase Revenue with New Services

Bosch will also highlight its Installer Services designed to help customers build their recurring monthly revenue. These include cellular data plans for intrusion and fire control panel communications, services for home or business automation, and a Remote Connect Cloud service for remote programming and end user app connectivity for B and G Series integrated security solutions. Installer Services from Bosch help dealers maximize revenue and streamline operations with the ability to manage the services through an intuitive web portal.

A Remote Portal service also makes it easier to connect to Bosch cameras and recording solutions. Using Remote Portal, dealers can increase the efficiency of technicians and create chargeable services for monitoring, maintaining and configuring these devices remotely. As a result, technicians spend less time and money traveling to customer sites.

Integrated Security and Communications Solutions

ISC West attendees will learn how Bosch B and G Series Control Panels enhance security with intrusion and fire detection, access control, Bosch IP camera integration and remote command and control with free apps. Integration with Z-Wave, ZigBee and Wi-Fi devices for home or business automation is possible with the G450 Gateway, being previewed at the show.

Leveraging the full capabilities of B and G Series Control Panels enables email and text notifications for event alerts. Integration with Bosch IP cameras allows viewing images of system events, such as a video snapshot of the person who disarmed a system. Bosch IP cameras with video analytics can also activate points on the security control panel when alarms are triggered.

Integration with Bosch public address offerings, such as PAVIRO public address and evacuation systems or PRAESIDEO digital public address and emergency sound systems, is beneficial for initiating pre-recorded messages based on Page 3 of 4 security events. Activating a pull station can automatically trigger the public address system to play emergency announcements through a loudspeaker as well as notify facility personnel through two-way radios using the Telex Radio Dispatch system (IP-224).

Monitoring security data is simplified with the Bosch Video Management System. Operators can view cameras and control panel status or events on a graphical map. They can also trigger messages or live speech to the public address system and control streams and doors, and arm and disarm the panels via the software. To enhance security around the clock, central stations using Video Monitoring Services from Bosch can verify alarms through live and recorded video before dispatching authorities.

Integrated systems are possible whether customers choose a complete Bosch solution or use software from another provider. Bosch IP cameras and control panels are compatible with solutions from a range of industry partners.

Innovative Wireless Sensors

Bosch continues to expand its family of wireless detectors for use in ZigBee compatible security and home automation systems. The portfolio now includes two motion detectors, a Pet Friendly PIR as well as the only ZigBee certified Pet Friendly TriTech on the market, using a combination of PIR and Doppler radar to minimize false alarms. A new door/window detector is also being launched. This innovative device supports the widest magnet gap width of any door window contact, providing installation flexibility and maximum false alarm immunity from misalignment or changing installation conditions.

With a built-in Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) based sensor, the same compact device can also serve as a tilt or water sensor to provide dealers with the ability to detect leaks or floods, freezing conditions, and more. Every transmission from these detectors also includes temperature and lighting condition readings for use in improving the energy efficiency of home automation systems. In addition, a new glass break detector being previewed at the show brings Bosch’s industry-leading false alarm immunity and detection performance acoustic based signal processing technology to a ZigBee compatible device.

For more information, visit ISC West booth #11053 or www.boschsecurity.us