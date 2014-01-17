SSI logo

Bosch to Bolster Customer Support in Canada for Integrators, Distributors

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Bosch Security Systems is expanding its customer support services in Canada for systems integrator and distribution partners.

The company has appointed two new associates in the area and has expanded the territory of manufacturers’ representative Core Products Group Canada.

David Heath, sales district manager, joined Bosch with 28 years of experience in security system design and sales. He is supporting security integrators and distributors in Ontario, partnering to help them win new business with Bosch products and solutions.

Sean Donnachie has joined Core Products as a business development manager to create opportunities and drive project leads to Bosch channel partners in the province. He brings nearly 25 years of industry experience to the position.

Matthew O’Neill, inside sales representative for Bosch, has joined the company to assist the field-based team and provide support to distribution partners and small and midsized integrators in Ontario.

READ NEXT: Bosch’s Offerings at ISC West 2017

“Canada is an important market for Bosch with opportunities for growth,” says Brian Wiser, president of sales – North America, Bosch Security Systems. “We have invested in expanding the team in Canada — bringing on the right people with the right experience — to deliver the support our customers need. This move is fostering stronger relationships with our channel partners, which is benefiting both Bosch and our customers.”

To contact Bosch sales associates and manufacturers’ representative firms in Canada, go here.
