Bosch to Showcase Renewed Portfolio of IP Cameras

LAS VEGAS — Bosch Security Systems will exhibit a wide array of its products and technologies in booth 11053 during ISC West 2017. Sean Murphy, director, regional marketing for Bosch’s video systems, outlines some of what attendees can expect to peruse on the show floor.

What is the top product or offering your company is showing off at ISCW this year, and what makes it unique or special?

At ISC West, Bosch will introduce a completely renewed portfolio of IP cameras. The IP 4000i, IP 5000i and IP 6000i fixed dome, box and bullet cameras provide indoor or outdoor, day or night, discrete or visible video security. The AUTODOME IP 4000i, 5000i and 7000i locate, track and zoom in on objects quickly and easily. These cameras feature a resolution of 1080p and up to 30x optical zoom, to help users easily identify objects over large distances and have total control over what they choose to see.

All of the cameras feature video analytics at the edge as a standard feature. By offering built-in video analytics as standard, Bosch is enabling customers to interpret video data using intelligent cameras and to re-assign the video data to help end users make smarter business decisions.

In addition to video analytics as standard, the new portfolio of IP cameras includes the latest intelligent bitrate management techniques combined with H.265 compression to reduce bitrate by up to 80%. The cameras also feature various software and hardware measures, such as a built-in Trusted Platform Module, to keep video data secure.

What other products or offerings would you like to highlight, and what are some of their unique qualities?

MIC IP moving cameras combine a rugged design with built-in Intelligent Video Analytics for the most demanding environments. Even in the most extreme conditions, video analytics can further improve the level of security or enable the video data to do more than security alone.

MIC IP fusion 9000i



The new MIC IP fusion 9000i [left] offers a unique feature in terms of video analytics: metadata fusion. It fuses the metadata of the camera’s built-in optical and thermal imager, providing users with full situational awareness regardless of the video stream that is being watched. For example, even if the source of an alarm is not visible in the optical imager stream, the thermal imager will still detect it and alert the user — helping them focus on unseen things that need attention.

Another innovation offered by MIC IP cameras is video analytics in motion. An operator is alerted, or the camera’s Intelligent Tracking feature is triggered, the moment a moving object or person is detected while the MIC IP camera is panning, tilting or zooming.

What else is new or noteworthy about the company for 2017?

We are challenging ourselves and our customers to ‘Rethink Video Security’ and get more from their video systems than they have in the past. We believe that in the future, video analytics will help customers achieve 100 percent utilization of the huge amounts of information contained within the video data collected — using the hidden potential of video to monitor presence to reduce utility bills, identify patterns in customer activity, and much more. This unlocks the ability to enhance traditional security and have a massive impact on the end user’s business.

In addition, Bosch will continue to educate customers on the benefits of integrated security and communications solutions in 2017. ISC West attendees will see how our IP cameras integrate with our intrusion detection systems to allow viewing images of intrusion system events, such as a video snapshot of the person who disarmed a system.

Bosch IP cameras with video analytics can also activate points on the security control panel, which can then trigger the public address system to play a pre-recorded audio announcement to alert the individuals that their actions are being monitored and notify facility personnel through two-way radios.

What is your company’s overall value proposition to installing security dealers/integrators? Why should they do business with you?

Bosch offers high quality products backed by excellent service and support. With our cameras, we deliver the highest quality of relevant video images anytime, anywhere. We guarantee the most efficient bitrate and lowest storage requirements for IP video surveillance recordings. And we deliver superior intelligence and analytics at the edge — now with a full portfolio of cameras offering on-board video analytics as standard.

In addition, our video surveillance solutions integrate seamlessly with our intrusion detection and access control solutions to enable dealers and integrators to design complete solutions for the end user that maximize facility control, better mitigate security risks and are easy to use and manage. This helps dealers and integrators stand out from the competition.

What do you see as some of the top opportunities in the marketplace right now?

We are beginning to see increasing requirements for integrated solutions where video is used as a central component but surveillance is not the highest priority driving the system deployment.

At the same time, we expect the role of video to continue expanding from its traditional loss prevention security/surveillance capabilities into more data driven applications enabled by the use of video analytics. Integrators who understand the ability for video to provide business benefits that extend beyond end users’ traditional security needs will have an advantage over their competitors.

Anything else you would like to add?

Data security needs to be a higher focus for dealers and integrators. Some manufacturers, like Bosch, have safeguards in place and offer guidance for integrators to improve data security for the systems they are installing, but there needs to be greater awareness among integrators on the risks and requirements.

Dealers and integrators must have sophisticated knowledge of network technology to ensure they’re aware of cybersecurity risks and ways to mitigate those risks.