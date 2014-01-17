Bosch Unveils Updated Remote Portal With Support for Additional Devices and Services

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Bosch Security Systems reveals its remote portal has been enhanced so that additional devices can be monitored and maintained via the Cloud and browser-based service.

The Bosch remote portal provides a gateway to offer remote services and create new service offerings. Installers can monitor supported devices and perform maintenance and configuration tasks remotely, reducing travel to customer facilities, saving time and money, according to the company.



The enhancement of the Bosch remote portal now supports the following additional devices and services:

Installers can now receive health checks for DIVAR IP 2000/5000 video recording solutions; email alerts are sent if a device loses its connection to the remote portal or if recording stops unexpectedly. As an additional service, “Remote Connect Lite” is provided for DIVAR hybrid and network recording solutions. This service is free and provides Domain Name Services (DNS) for these devices and eliminates the need to interact with 3rd party providers for DNS.

Registration is free of charge and available at: https://remote.boschsecurity.com/



Once registered, installers can immediately use the “Connect,” “Maintain” and “Manage” functionalities of the Remote Portal:



Connect: Allows installers to register their customers’ devices with their remote portal account

Maintain: Enables installers to connect to customer devices via the remote portal from their offices to carry out maintenance work, prepare for an on-site visit, or perform configuration updates

Manage: Allows installers to grant their customers mobile access to their security devices by creating a corresponding user account in the remote portal. Customers can then log into Bosch’s mobile app and, for example, instantly and remotely monitor their shop by remotely accessing the shop’s video cameras

A new user interface allows for devices to be grouped by customer or the location of devices.

Additionally, access can now be restricted to defined users or user groups. Information on the device status is aggregated across groups of devices or by customer, allowing installers to quickly check whether customer devices require attention, according to the company.

The remote portal offers services to installers wherever the supported Bosch product is available.

