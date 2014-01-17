SSI logo

Bosch Unveils Updated Remote Portal With Support for Additional Devices and Services

Additional enhancements to the Bosch remote portal include a new interface and access restrictions.



By ·


PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Bosch Security Systems reveals its remote portal has been enhanced so that additional devices can be monitored and maintained via the Cloud and browser-based service.

The Bosch remote portal provides a gateway to offer remote services and create new service offerings. Installers can monitor supported devices and perform maintenance and configuration tasks remotely, reducing travel to customer facilities, saving time and money, according to the company.

The enhancement of the Bosch remote portal now supports the following additional devices and services:

  1. Installers can now receive health checks for DIVAR IP 2000/5000 video recording solutions; email alerts are sent if a device loses its connection to the remote portal or if recording stops unexpectedly.
  2. As an additional service, “Remote Connect Lite” is provided for DIVAR hybrid and network recording solutions. This service is free and provides Domain Name Services (DNS) for these devices and eliminates the need to interact with 3rd party providers for DNS.

Registration is free of charge and available at: https://remote.boschsecurity.com/

Once registered, installers can immediately use the “Connect,” “Maintain” and “Manage” functionalities of the Remote Portal:

Connect: Allows installers to register their customers’ devices with their remote portal account
Maintain: Enables installers to connect to customer devices via the remote portal from their offices to carry out maintenance work, prepare for an on-site visit, or perform configuration updates
Manage: Allows installers to grant their customers mobile access to their security devices by creating a corresponding user account in the remote portal. Customers can then log into Bosch’s mobile app and, for example, instantly and remotely monitor their shop by remotely accessing the shop’s video cameras

A new user interface allows for devices to be grouped by customer or the location of devices.

Additionally, access can now be restricted to defined users or user groups. Information on the device status is aggregated across groups of devices or by customer, allowing installers to quickly check whether customer devices require attention, according to the company.

The remote portal offers services to installers wherever the supported Bosch product is available.

READ NEXT: Bosch Reveals First Co-Branding Exhibition With Sony at ISC West
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Access Control · Fire/Life Safety · Systems Integration · Other · Installation and Service · News · Bosch · Customer Service · Remote Services · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Bosch, Customer Service







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Smart Home Device Adoption and Awareness on the Upswing, Report Says
Hacking Fears Are Making Consumers Skittish About Smart Home Devices

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West