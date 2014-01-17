SSI logo

Bucks County, Pa., First in State to Go Live With Automated Secure Alarm Protocol

ASAP speeds up alarm notification delivery and reduces the number of phone calls and processing times at emergency response centers.

Almost 20 municipalities and counties around the nation have adopted the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP).


By ·

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Bucks County, Pa., has become the first municipality in Pennsylvania to go live with Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP), a technology that automates communication between alarm monitoring central stations and 911 centers, resulting in improved accuracy and speed of emergency response.

Transmitting data electronically speeds up alarm notification delivery and reduces the number of phone calls and processing times at emergency response centers. It also eliminates human error and miscommunication between operators; all pertinent data goes directly to first responders within seconds.

In areas where it is used, ASAP delivers alarm notification information from central stations directly to public safety answering points (PSAPs) via computer rather than by phone, eliminating the need for communication between monitoring center operators and 911 operators.

ASAP was created in partnership with the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA) and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO), with Vector Security President and CEO Pam Petrow co-chairing the steering committee. Vector Security was the first alarm company to use ASAP in Richmond, Va., in 2012. Vector Security assisted with implementation in Bucks County by helping to perform extensive testing prior to the system going live.

“More than 3,500 alarm users in Bucks County will benefit from faster and more accurate emergency response with the implementation of ASAP,” says Anita Ostrowski, vice president of central station services, Vector Security. “We hope the positive impact that ASAP will bring to Bucks County will encourage other major 911 centers in Pennsylvania to adopt this technology as well.”

“As a security provider, we seek ways to promote ASAP’s value to municipalities and public agencies, and help other alarm companies implement it for the greater good of the industry and the safety of our communities,” she added.

Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is north of Philadelphia and bounded by the Delaware River to the southeast. Currently, the population is approximately 620,000 within 23 boroughs and 31 townships.

Other municipalities to have implemented ASAP, include: Houston, Grand Prairie, High Point and Denton County, Texas; Washington, D.C.; James City County, York County and Henrico County, Va.; Tempe and Chandler, Ariz.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Cary and Guilford County, N.C.; Kernersville and Durham County, N.C.; Johnston County, N.C.; Morgan County, Ala.; and Delaware County, Ohio.
Article Topics
Business Management · Fire/Life Safety · Intrusion · News · ASAP · Automated Secure Alarm Protocol · Central Station Alarm Association · CSAA · Pam Petrow · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ASAP, Automated Secure Alarm Protocol, Central Station Alarm Association, CSAA, Pam Petrow







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane