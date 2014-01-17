Bucks County, Pa., First in State to Go Live With Automated Secure Alarm Protocol

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Bucks County, Pa., has become the first municipality in Pennsylvania to go live with Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP), a technology that automates communication between alarm monitoring central stations and 911 centers, resulting in improved accuracy and speed of emergency response.

Transmitting data electronically speeds up alarm notification delivery and reduces the number of phone calls and processing times at emergency response centers. It also eliminates human error and miscommunication between operators; all pertinent data goes directly to first responders within seconds.

In areas where it is used, ASAP delivers alarm notification information from central stations directly to public safety answering points (PSAPs) via computer rather than by phone, eliminating the need for communication between monitoring center operators and 911 operators.

ASAP was created in partnership with the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA) and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO), with Vector Security President and CEO Pam Petrow co-chairing the steering committee. Vector Security was the first alarm company to use ASAP in Richmond, Va., in 2012. Vector Security assisted with implementation in Bucks County by helping to perform extensive testing prior to the system going live.

“More than 3,500 alarm users in Bucks County will benefit from faster and more accurate emergency response with the implementation of ASAP,” says Anita Ostrowski, vice president of central station services, Vector Security. “We hope the positive impact that ASAP will bring to Bucks County will encourage other major 911 centers in Pennsylvania to adopt this technology as well.”

“As a security provider, we seek ways to promote ASAP’s value to municipalities and public agencies, and help other alarm companies implement it for the greater good of the industry and the safety of our communities,” she added.

Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is north of Philadelphia and bounded by the Delaware River to the southeast. Currently, the population is approximately 620,000 within 23 boroughs and 31 townships.

Other municipalities to have implemented ASAP, include: Houston, Grand Prairie, High Point and Denton County, Texas; Washington, D.C.; James City County, York County and Henrico County, Va.; Tempe and Chandler, Ariz.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Cary and Guilford County, N.C.; Kernersville and Durham County, N.C.; Johnston County, N.C.; Morgan County, Ala.; and Delaware County, Ohio.