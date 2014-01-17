Central California City Uses Grant to Deploy Public Safety Video Surveillance System

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Police here in this Central California community with about 32,000 residents recently implemented Phase 1 of a public safety video surveillance system.

The solution, made possible by using a $62,500 grant from the Board of State Community Corrections, is intended to be used for preventing, deterring and identifying criminal activity, among others uses.

“Prevention is a big one for us,” Lt. Tim Murphy with the Paso Robles Police Department, told the Paso Robles Press. “One of the benefits of this system is that [security camera feeds] are visible at nighttime. If someone knows they are being recorded, it creates a visible deterrent. And if a crime is committed, if an event is captured, there are investigative leads you wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

Security Lines US installed customized portable surveillance systems, referred to as Police Observation Devices or PODs. There are between one and four cameras in each POD. About a dozen of the devices have been deployed in various areas within the city, including multiple parks. Some of the cameras are fixed while others have pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) functionality.

The company’s website says the PODs do not require network or coax cabling, so there is no ground drilling or need for long conduit runs. Once mounted, the devices only need to be connected to power. The devices can be readily unmounted and reinstalled in other locations.

According to the city’s approved Policy 345, “The department may elect to integrate its public safety video surveillance system with other technology to enhance available information. Systems such as gunshot detection, incident mapping, crime analysis, facial recognition and other video-based analytical systems may be considered.”

In regard to privacy concerns, Policy 345 also states, “Public safety video surveillance systems will not intentionally be used to invade the privacy of individuals or observe areas where a reasonable expectation of privacy exists.” The policy further states that the system, “shall not be used in an unequal or discriminatory manner and not target protected individual characteristics including but not limited to race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, disability, gender or sexual orientation…equipment shall not be used to harass, intimidate, or discriminate against any individual or group.”

The Paso Robles Press article described particular locations where the PODs have been deployed and reaction from community members: