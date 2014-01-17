Camden Controls Introduces 2nd Generation of Restroom Control and Emergency Call Solutions

Camden Door Controls, the industry leader for door activation, control and locking products, has just introduced a new range of restroom control and emergency call systems, specifically designed for universal restroom applications. These new additions and enhancements offer a dynamic range of design options, exclusive product capabilities, and unmatched value. The new offerings include:

NEW TOUCHLESS SWITCH RESTROOM CONTROL SYSTEM





Using hands-free activation switches in restroom applications eliminates the spread of germs. Camden’s CX-WC16 barrier-free restroom control system is the first on the market to incorporate hands-free switches and combines activation and annunciation in one device. The CX-WC16 kit includes a complete equipment package with compliance with the latest building code requirements. This system includes a CX-33 advanced door control relay (the only controller on the market to offer factory default programming for restroom control applications), ‘WAVE TO LOCK’ activation switch, (2) ‘WAVE TO OPEN’ activation switches and a door contact. The touchless switches feature an LED light ring and signs for annunciation of both ‘occupied’ and ‘lock’ status.

NEW ‘ASSISTANCE REQUIRED’ LED DOME LIGHT W/ SOUNDER





Camden has upgraded their incandescent Dome light /w sounder with a new model. CM-AF141SO features LED illumination, vandal and weather resistance, a 93 dB piezo sounder (with adjustable volume control) and ‘Assistance Requested’ text. The dome light is designed to be mounted on a single gang in-wall box. A gasket for outdoor use is provided. LED illumination provides higher visibility and longer life compared with incandescent and the unit is designed to be both attractive and extremely rugged. ‘Assistance Required’ text in French language and English/French bilingual language is available.

NEW AURA™ RED/GREEN/BLUE PUSH PLATE SWITCH ENCLOSURES





Camden has released its new Aura™ Red/Green/Blue LED illuminated CM-54i (square surface mount) and CM-55i (Square flush mount) push plate switch enclosures. Aura™ illuminated enclosures provide field selection of ‘idle’ color (‘on’, normal state) and ‘active’ color (‘on’, activated), an audible sounder and Form ‘C’ contact. The Aura™ illuminated mounting boxes are compatible with the complete line of Camden 4 1/2” square and round push plate switches. Switch options include a wide selection of stock and custom graphic designs, and architectural finishes. Aura™ illuminated enclosures are 12/24V, AC/DC. Aura™ illuminated push plate switch enclosures are also available in Camden’s range of next generation barrier-free restroom control kits – the only systems on the market that combine both ADA compliant door activation and system annunciation in the same device. Integrated ‘Occupied’ and ‘Locked’ instructional signage is also provided.

NEW DOUBLE GANG ‘PRESS FOR EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE’ PUSH BUTTON AND LED ANNUNCIATOR /W SOUNDER





Camden makes restroom control system installation easier by combining all of the product features of our CM-450R/12 ‘Press for Assistance’ mushroom push button and our CM-AF501SO LED annunciator w/ adjustable sounder, on a double gang plate. French and Bilingual language versions are available.CM-AF540SO push button and annunciators are available in an emergency call system kit. Order the CX-WECK2 emergency call system kit that includes the double gang push button/annunciator, LED dome light and instructional sign.

NEW LATCHING RELAY RESTOOM KITS FOR USE WITH MOMENTARY ‘PRESS FOR ASSISTANCE’ SWITCHES





Camden has released new latching relays to enable installers to use momentary ‘request for assistance’ switches (typically tape or ribbon type switches) to activate their emergency call system. CX-LRS12 (12VDC) and CX-LRS24 (24VDC) latching relays are available. In addition, Camden also offers complete emergency call system kits, including latching relays, with the option for push button (CX-WEC12) or key switch (CX-WEC13) system reset. While these emergency call systems and components are specifically designed to meet the latest requirements of Ontario regulation 368/13 amendment to the 2012 Ontario Building Code, they are designed to provide emergency call assistance in any universal restroom, with or without low energy door operators. CX-WEC Series emergency call systems are available in English, French and Bilingual.

No other manufacturer offers the range of design options, the exclusive product capabilities and the great value of Camden.

