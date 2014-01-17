SSI logo

Camden Door Controls Reveals Enhancements to Line of Illuminated Annunciators

All illuminated annunciators in Camden's CM-AF500 series feature a heavy gauge stainless steel face plate.



By ·


MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Canada — Camden Door Controls, a provider of door activation and locking devices, announces enhancement updates to its entire line of CM-AF500 illuminated annunciators.

The new versions offer better visibility with brighter, clearer, easy to read text, according to the company.

The annunciators feature ‘white out’ text and graphics that are completely invisible unless the LED indication is energized.

Weatherproof and vandal resistant, with a wide choice of text and graphics, the CM-AF500 series models also feature an adjustable volume control, which can be especially beneficial when the annunciator is used in small or confined spaces, such as restrooms, according to the company.

CM-AF500 series models include:

  • CM-AF500: Single gang LED annunciator with four message labels
  • CM-AF501SO: Single gang LED 'Assistance Requested' annunciator with adjustable sound
  • CM-AF54OSO: Double gang 'Assistance Requested' annunciator and 'Press for Assistance' mushroom push button.
