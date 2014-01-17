SSI logo

Camden Electric Door Strikes Now UL1034 Certified

Camden announces that a trio of its electric door strikes for cylindrical locksets are now UL1034 certified.



By ·


MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Canada — Camden Door Controls, a provider of door activation and locking devices, announces its burglary-resistant electric door strike models CX-ED2079, CX-1079L and CX-ED1079DL are now UL1034 Certified.

The electric door strikes for cylindrical locksets are equipped with three stainless steel faceplates designed for ANSI square, round and wood frames.

READ: Camden Door Controls Reveals Enhancements to Line of Illuminated Annunciators

The CX-ED1079L (low profile, for 5/8" latch projection) and CX-ED1079DL (standard depth, for 3/4" latch projection) Grade 1 ANSI strikes offer 'Universal' performance with selectable 12/24V AC/DC and fail safe/fail secure operation.

The door strikes come with easy fit connectors, built-in latch monitoring and three stainless steel faceplates. The CX-ED2079 low profile grade 2 ANSI electric strike includes three faceplates, selectable 12/24V AC/DC voltage, fail safe/fail secure operation and horizontal adjustment of the strike body.
Article Topics
Access Control · News · Products · Access Control · Camden Door Controls · Door Hardware · UL · All Topics

Access Control, Camden Door Controls, UL







