Campus Safety Magazine Offers ‘Parents Guide to Keeping Your Child Safe at College’

A new e-book by SSI's sister publication covers student safety, sexual assault, active shooter response, emergency notification, lockdown, mental health and more.



FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Going to college is one of the milestones of a young adult’s life as well as the life of their parents. That’s why SSI sister publication Campus Safety has assembled the “Parents Guide to Keeping Your Child Safe at College.”

The comprehensive e-book is based on Campus Safety Executive Editor Robin Hattersley Gray’s years of experience covering all aspects of campus safety and security. The guide is designed to help parents and their children evaluate a college to determine if it devotes as much thought and attention to student safety as they do.

“It’s easy to find data about crime on a campus. But those statistics paint only part of the picture when it comes to judging safety. So many other aspects need to be considered,” says Hattersley Gray. “For instance: How are students notified if there is a shooting on campus? How are sexual assaults handled? Who does the top security executive report to? What kind of access control does the school have? There are so many questions that prospective students and their parents need to ask.”

The Parents Guide contains 12 chapters that cover every aspect of college safety and security. It includes the questions about student protection that parents and children should ask administrators when they are shopping for colleges. When they compare the answers from different institutions, they will be able to determine which campuses take security and safety seriously.

Also included are safety tips every student needs to know so that parents can discuss them with their college-bound children before they head off to school.

Click here to get your copy.
