CINCH Systems Awarded 2 U.S. Design Patents

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — CINCH Systems announced it has been awarded two U.S. Design Patents for wireless door/window sensors.

“Compared to competitive wireless door/window sensors, the extremely small size combined with industry leading signal output power, this sensor is a tiny powerhouse,” says Joel Christianson, president and CTO of CINCH Systems. “With other security sensors, there is a trade-off; the higher the output power (effective performance), the shorter the battery life. To increase the battery life, a larger battery is needed - which makes the sensor size much larger. Our engineering team did a fantastic job of achieving the nearly impossible in wireless security sensors-very small size, industry leading power output, and long battery life in an attractive design.”

The New Patents

RF-MDWS - Radio Frequency Micro Door/Window Sensor. U.S. Patent number: US D775,978.

Dimensions: 2.14”L x .8”W x .5”H

Superior radio frequency (RF) performance

Long battery life

Belgian gray (white-gray) housing color

319.5 frequency

RF-MDWSX - Radio Frequency Micro Door/Window Sensor - Extended Range. Patent: US D775,979.

Dimensions: 2.46”L x .8”W x .5”H

Superior radio frequency (RF) performance

Long battery life

Belgian gray (white-gray) housing color

319.5 frequency

READ NEXT: Vanderbilt Now Supports Mercury Security OEM Controllers, Peripheral Panels