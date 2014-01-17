SSI logo

CINCH Systems Awarded 2 U.S. Design Patents

The micro door/window sensors are said to pack a long battery life into a compact footprint.



ST. MICHAEL, Minn. —  CINCH Systems announced it has been awarded two U.S. Design Patents for wireless door/window sensors.

“Compared to competitive wireless door/window sensors, the extremely small size combined with industry leading signal output power, this sensor is a tiny powerhouse,” says Joel Christianson, president and CTO of CINCH Systems. “With other security sensors, there is a trade-off; the higher the output power (effective performance), the shorter the battery life. To increase the battery life, a larger battery is needed - which makes the sensor size much larger. Our engineering team did a fantastic job of achieving the nearly impossible in wireless security sensors-very small size, industry leading power output, and long battery life in an attractive design.”

The New Patents

RF-MDWS - Radio Frequency Micro Door/Window Sensor. U.S. Patent number: US D775,978.

  • Dimensions: 2.14”L x .8”W x .5”H
  • Superior radio frequency (RF) performance
  • Long battery life
  • Belgian gray (white-gray) housing color
  • 319.5 frequency

RF-MDWSX - Radio Frequency Micro Door/Window Sensor - Extended Range. Patent: US D775,979.

  • Dimensions: 2.46”L x .8”W x .5”H
  • Superior radio frequency (RF) performance
  • Long battery life
  • Belgian gray (white-gray) housing color
  • 319.5 frequency

