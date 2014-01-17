SSI logo

Clark Security Announces 2017 Midwest Educational Seminar & Product Showcase

Clark will host the event taking place March 9-11 in Northbrook, Ill.

The event will take place at the Hilton Northbrook, located at 2855 Milwaukee Avenue in Northbrook,Ill.


SAN DIEGO — Clark Security, an Anixter company and wholesale distributor of physical security products and services, will be hosting its 2017 Midwest Educational Seminar and Product Showcase, March 9-11 at the Hilton Northbrook in Northbrook, Ill.

The event will feature over 25 training classes ranging from general locksmithing to electronic access control.

Each class is designed to help attendees expand their scope of expertise and offerings, and many will feature hands-on learning, according to the company.

A customer appreciation party will be held on Friday, March 10, 7-9 p.m. The product showcase on Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature more than 40 industry manufacturers demonstrating their latest products and technologies, offering special show discounts on-site.

