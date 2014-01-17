Cloud-Based Access Control from Paxton

Paxton BLU is a simple cloud-based access control system that can be managed from anywhere via an Internet connected PC, tablet or smartphone, for superior customer convenience. This gives the opportunity for dealers to remotely manage their customer sites and secure significant recurring revenue from Paxton BLU installations.

Paxton BLU offers a flexible approach to site security as it can be configured without a local server and is therefore ideal for a range of applications, including remote or unmanned sites, where previously access control was not an option.

The system allows for thousands of users and is perfect for managing multiple locations across a site or even across the globe. The ability to add and delete users and change access rights via a web browser from anywhere in the world offers added flexibility.

Paxton BLU is powered by Amazon Web Services™ ensuring the system is regularly backed up and guaranteeing all data is secure in the event that the system goes offline. Paxton BLU systems are enabled for LAN communications and optionally include a Paxton BLU 3G Modem Kit that provides a secondary line of communication to Paxton BLU hardware. This gives customers peace of mind in the event of network failure or a lack of Internet connection.

How It Works

Paxton BLU Master Controllers can control up to two doors and have optional cellular capability with the purchase of a Paxton BLU 3G Modem Kit. Sites can be expanded with additional Paxton BLU Expansion Controllers to secure up to 50 doors per Paxton BLU Master Controller.

The Paxton BLU software allows for the logical grouping of controllers, in conjunction with compatible readers and access tokens, providing the ability to secure over 10,000 sites.

New Training Program

Paxton has announced a new training program designed to provide dealers with the essential knowledge needed to install Paxton BLU with confidence. Workshops will include a method of short lectures followed by hands-on practical sessions to help dealers get familiar with the system in the classroom. Training includes installation techniques, fault finding, administration, and use of the system.

Dealers that go on to install Paxton BLU following completion of a workshop throughout 2017, will automatically be in with a chance of winning $1500 MSRP worth of Paxton products, as part of a new promotion. The dealer with the highest number of new activations each quarter will win the prize.

Why Choose Paxton BLU

Flexibility – customer convenience

Cloud-based – access from anywhere with an Internet connection, via PC or smart device

Ideal for a range of sites, including where traditional access control is not an option

Ultimate flexibility - multi-user, multi-site

Highly scalable - secure thousands of sites

Simplicity – get the job done quicker

Simple set up with no local server required

Simple token administration, onsite or remotely

Quick, hassle free install

No network or IT support needed with 3G Modem option

Security – offers peace of mind

Powered by Amazon Web Services™, offering complete security

No manual back up needed, no concerns about a server failure

For more information and to register for training visit http://paxton.info/2837.



