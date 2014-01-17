Cloud-Based Access Control from Paxton
In line with Paxton’s ethos of listening to and exceeding the expectations of its customer base, the company recently launched its new, cloud-based access control solution, Paxton BLU.
April 13, 2017
Paxton BLU is a simple cloud-based access control system that can be managed from anywhere via an Internet connected PC, tablet or smartphone, for superior customer convenience. This gives the opportunity for dealers to remotely manage their customer sites and secure significant recurring revenue from Paxton BLU installations.
Paxton BLU offers a flexible approach to site security as it can be configured without a local server and is therefore ideal for a range of applications, including remote or unmanned sites, where previously access control was not an option.
The system allows for thousands of users and is perfect for managing multiple locations across a site or even across the globe. The ability to add and delete users and change access rights via a web browser from anywhere in the world offers added flexibility.
Paxton BLU is powered by Amazon Web Services™ ensuring the system is regularly backed up and guaranteeing all data is secure in the event that the system goes offline. Paxton BLU systems are enabled for LAN communications and optionally include a Paxton BLU 3G Modem Kit that provides a secondary line of communication to Paxton BLU hardware. This gives customers peace of mind in the event of network failure or a lack of Internet connection.
How It Works
Paxton BLU Master Controllers can control up to two doors and have optional cellular capability with the purchase of a Paxton BLU 3G Modem Kit. Sites can be expanded with additional Paxton BLU Expansion Controllers to secure up to 50 doors per Paxton BLU Master Controller.
The Paxton BLU software allows for the logical grouping of controllers, in conjunction with compatible readers and access tokens, providing the ability to secure over 10,000 sites.
New Training Program
Paxton has announced a new training program designed to provide dealers with the essential knowledge needed to install Paxton BLU with confidence. Workshops will include a method of short lectures followed by hands-on practical sessions to help dealers get familiar with the system in the classroom. Training includes installation techniques, fault finding, administration, and use of the system.
Dealers that go on to install Paxton BLU following completion of a workshop throughout 2017, will automatically be in with a chance of winning $1500 MSRP worth of Paxton products, as part of a new promotion. The dealer with the highest number of new activations each quarter will win the prize.
Why Choose Paxton BLU
Flexibility – customer convenience
- Cloud-based – access from anywhere with an Internet connection, via PC or smart device
- Ideal for a range of sites, including where traditional access control is not an option
- Ultimate flexibility - multi-user, multi-site
- Highly scalable - secure thousands of sites
Simplicity – get the job done quicker
- Simple set up with no local server required
- Simple token administration, onsite or remotely
- Quick, hassle free install
- No network or IT support needed with 3G Modem option
Security – offers peace of mind
- Powered by Amazon Web Services™, offering complete security
- No manual back up needed, no concerns about a server failure
For more information and to register for training visit http://paxton.info/2837.