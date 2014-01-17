SSI logo

CNL Software Enters Technology Partnership With nuPSYS

The companies are partnering to offer 3D command and control.



By ·


CNL Software and nuPSYS have announced that they have entered a technology partnership. nuPSYS is bringing its patented 3D visualization technology, nuSIM, to CNL Software’s IPSecurityCenter PSIM platform for homeland defense, CIP and corporate security customers, according to the company.

Created under CNL Software’s Technology Alliance Program, the partnership will allow users to experience situational awareness, as all assets, cameras and critical points can be accurately plotted onto the 3D mapping surface within the PSIM solution.

James Condron, global VP sales & marketing at CNL Software says, “CNL Software is committed to working with all technologies that can enhance situation management within the control room. We are proactively integrating new products, which will add value for our IPSecurityCenter customers and nuSIM is certainly one of them. We look forward to working with nuPSYS and its unique technology, on some of the world’s largest and most complex security integration programs.”

Operators will be able to graphically view multilayer live video overlays, giving accurate 3D perspectives for real-time situation management.

“nuSIM is based on nuPSYS’s patented technology, which uses resources mainly from GPU instead of normal memory and CPU, thus creating dynamic interactive 3D visualization without burdening the systems they are running on. Performance is therefore higher than any other solution available on the market today,” says Dmitry Bokotey, CTO & founder, nuPSYS.

The CNL Software and nuPSYS partnership will also include integration of their respective technologies, sales, and marketing resources, with a focus on North America, Europe and the Middle East.
Article Topics
Systems Integration · News · IoT · Partnerships · PSIM · Situational Awareness · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

IoT, PSIM, Situational Awareness







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016
SSI’s 2017 Security Industry Forecast

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane