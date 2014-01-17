CNL Software Enters Technology Partnership With nuPSYS

CNL Software and nuPSYS have announced that they have entered a technology partnership. nuPSYS is bringing its patented 3D visualization technology, nuSIM, to CNL Software’s IPSecurityCenter PSIM platform for homeland defense, CIP and corporate security customers, according to the company.

Created under CNL Software’s Technology Alliance Program, the partnership will allow users to experience situational awareness, as all assets, cameras and critical points can be accurately plotted onto the 3D mapping surface within the PSIM solution.

James Condron, global VP sales & marketing at CNL Software says, “CNL Software is committed to working with all technologies that can enhance situation management within the control room. We are proactively integrating new products, which will add value for our IPSecurityCenter customers and nuSIM is certainly one of them. We look forward to working with nuPSYS and its unique technology, on some of the world’s largest and most complex security integration programs.”

Operators will be able to graphically view multilayer live video overlays, giving accurate 3D perspectives for real-time situation management.

“nuSIM is based on nuPSYS’s patented technology, which uses resources mainly from GPU instead of normal memory and CPU, thus creating dynamic interactive 3D visualization without burdening the systems they are running on. Performance is therefore higher than any other solution available on the market today,” says Dmitry Bokotey, CTO & founder, nuPSYS.

The CNL Software and nuPSYS partnership will also include integration of their respective technologies, sales, and marketing resources, with a focus on North America, Europe and the Middle East.