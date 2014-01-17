Code Blue Named Co-Sponsor of 2017 National Campus Safety Awareness Month

HOLLAND, Mich. — Code Blue announces it has partnered with the Clery Center as the co-presenting sponsor for National Campus Safety Awareness Month (NCSAM).

Each September the Clery Center, a nonprofit dedicated to helping college and university officials meet the standards of the Jeanne Clery Act, partners with colleges, universities and other organizations for NCSAM to offer free, high-quality programming, educational tools and resources that promote a community approach to campus safety.

“We continue to be impressed with the way the Clery Center has been able to annually expand awareness and support for their programs,” says Code Blue Chief Design Officer David Fleming. “Through educational initiatives like National Campus Safety Awareness

Month, the Clery Center continues to empower students so they can not only feel safe, but be safe.”

NCSAM was unanimously approved by Congress in 2008 to encourage a public conversation on important topics in violence prevention at colleges and universities nationwide. In 2016, more than 1,100 organizations participated in NSCSAM’s free webinar series.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Code Blue in delivering training, resources and best practices to college and university professionals during this year’s National Campus Safety Awareness Month,” Clery Center Executive Director Alison Kiss said. “2016 was our most successful campaign yet, and we’re confident that this year we will continue to reach more professionals and progress towards our goal — making safer campuses a reality.”

The Clery Center was the first non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention of criminal violence at colleges and universities nationwide.

