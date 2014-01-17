SSI logo

How a Columbus Man Unknowingly Racked Up $20,235 in Alarm Fines

The city is currently in the middle of a review and overhaul of its regulations for alarm companies.



By ·


COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was unknowingly fined $20,235 for excessive false alarms here last year.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Quincy Miller bought a boarded up triplex that he planned to rehab. He then installed an alarm system to protect the property.

Between Feb. 29 and June 6, the security system tripped 48 times — with 43 of them false alarms, according to city records.

The city sent letters to the house warning Miller of the fines for excessive false alarms, but he wasn’t living there and said he didn’t receive them.

Miller assumed the alarms were ringing only to his cellphone, not the police, until the bill was forwarded to the address listed for the company that owned the property.

READ: Nonpayers of Alarm Fee in Tulsa (Okla.) Still Receive Police Dispatch

By the time his alarm company fixed the glitch, Miller’s property had racked up more fines than any other in the city last year, according to the newspaper.

“A lot of the process could be alleviated through better communication,” says Miller. “I don’t know that the city is motivated to do so because of all the revenue it generates.”

Based on an analysis of city data by the Dispatch, Columbus could have billed about $2.1 million in fines for false alarms last year. It collected nearly $1.4 million.

Columbus police received 47,566 alarm calls in 2016, with more than 75% of those false alarms.

“False alarms cost money,” Councilman Mitchell J. Brown says. “If people are aware of their alarm systems and they’re functioning properly, it minimizes the engagement of law enforcement or Public Safety to respond and just have it be a false alarm.”

 
Article Topics
Intrusion · News · Alarm Response · False Alarms · Police Dispatch · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Alarm Response, Police Dispatch







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Genetec Is Securing a Children’s Hospital in Montreal

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane