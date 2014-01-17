SSI logo

Comcast Partners With Philips to Enhance Its Monitored Home Security System

The new partnership gives Xfinity Home customers automated lighting controls with "rules" options.



PHILADELPHIA — Comcast announces it has partnered with Philips Lighting to allow customers to manage and control their Philips Hue connected lighting system through the Xfinity Home mobile app.

Customers can also create “rules,” or automated commands, that synchronize their lights with home security and other smart home functions.

For example, customers can automatically turn their lights on or off when they arm their security system when they leave for work, or automatically turn their lights on when dark, so their home appears occupied, according to the company.

“Our partnership with Philips Lighting advances our commitment to bring our customers best-in-class devices they can trust and easily manage on one, integrated platform — the Xfinity Home platform,” says Daniel Herscovici, senior vice president and general manager of Xfinity Home.  “With the Philips Hue family of products, our customers can customize their lighting according to their own needs and daily routines.”

Comcast says Xfinity Home customers will be able to use their X1 voice remotes to control their Philips Hue connected lighting system in the near future.

“We are pleased to integrate the Philips Hue connected lighting system with Xfinity Home, and continue to expand our Friends of Hue, to deliver a personalized home security and automation experience,” says Mark Cieri, vice president and general manager, Philips Lighting US.  “It’s all about improving our customers’ lives and making them feel more comfortable within their homes.”

