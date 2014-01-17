SSI logo
C O N T E N T   F R O M   O U R   S P O N S O R

ComNet Enhances Cybersecurity at the Edge

ComNet introduces Port Guardian Physical Port Lockout.




ComNet has introduced a new Cybersecurity feature in its latest generation of self-managed switches. The ComNet Port Guardian feature has the capability to physically disconnect a port if unauthorized access is detected.

The value in Port Guardian comes in situations where network access is attempted by disconnecting an IP addressable device on the edge to connect to the network. When Port Guardian senses the disconnect, an SNMP notification is sent to the head end and the effected port is physically locked out, preventing access. The network administrator can reopen the port when the threat is eliminated. This feature also thwarts access through “Spoofing” by disconnecting the port as soon as an interruption is sensed. This new feature is being added to the newest generation of ComNet SMS products including the CNGE2+2SMS and CNGE4+2SMS. The feature will also be available on the new ComNet USA-made Managed Switch line.

Unauthorized access issues or Cybersecurity is a critical challenge facing every network manager today. Your security network with its accessible outside connection, is an easy way to bring down your network. Cybersecurity is not something confined to just a security IP network. Any network can be infiltrated. By introducing Port Guardian on these cutting-edge products, ComNet can provide another unmatched advantage to our partners.

For more information on Port Guardian, click here or contact ComNet at [email protected].


comnet native ad logo
Article Topics
Access Control · Intrusion · Systems Integration · News · Products · Contributed Content · access control · ComNet · Cybersecurity · Lock Out · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

access control, Lock Out







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Global Smart Home Sensor Installations to Top 4 Billion by 2022, ABI Research Forecasts
SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing & Installation Winners

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West