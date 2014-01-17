ComNet Enhances Cybersecurity at the Edge

ComNet has introduced a new Cybersecurity feature in its latest generation of self-managed switches. The ComNet Port Guardian feature has the capability to physically disconnect a port if unauthorized access is detected.

The value in Port Guardian comes in situations where network access is attempted by disconnecting an IP addressable device on the edge to connect to the network. When Port Guardian senses the disconnect, an SNMP notification is sent to the head end and the effected port is physically locked out, preventing access. The network administrator can reopen the port when the threat is eliminated. This feature also thwarts access through “Spoofing” by disconnecting the port as soon as an interruption is sensed. This new feature is being added to the newest generation of ComNet SMS products including the CNGE2+2SMS and CNGE4+2SMS. The feature will also be available on the new ComNet USA-made Managed Switch line.

Unauthorized access issues or Cybersecurity is a critical challenge facing every network manager today. Your security network with its accessible outside connection, is an easy way to bring down your network. Cybersecurity is not something confined to just a security IP network. Any network can be infiltrated. By introducing Port Guardian on these cutting-edge products, ComNet can provide another unmatched advantage to our partners.

For more information on Port Guardian, click here or contact ComNet at [email protected].



