ComNet Enters Access Control Market With 2 Door Solutions

DANBURY, Conn. — ComNet, a provider of transmission and networking equipment, is now a player in the access control market after introducing a pair of door solutions for various sized applications.

The new CNA100 line includes a 2 to 8 door solution for smaller deployments, and the CNA200 for larger applications up to 32 doors. The CNAccess line utilizes embedded intelligence and does not require special software or a dedicated PC. This convenience allows users the flexibility to manage a system from any location with internet access, according to the company.

Both products support standard Wiegand devices, Schlage AD Series electronic locks, and numerous card formats and technologies such as proximity, smart card, magnetic stripe and Bluetooth. The CNA100 can be upgraded to the capacity of the CNA200 with a simple software upgrade, according to the company.

READ NEXT: ComNet Enhances Cybersecurity at the Edge

The CNAccess products are network compatible and operate seamlessly with any ComNet IP product. The line will consist of these two products, as well as the complimentary line of reader interface products, proximity readers, power supplies and accessories.

“We’ve spent a lot of time and effort focusing on the next step in the ComNet growth cycle. We were looking for a natural extension of the business,” says ComNet CEO and President Andrew Acquarulo, Jr. “Now that ComNet has been acquired by ACRE, we were able to source a quality product and it gave us a huge advantage in gaining an access control product line that has a great appeal.”

The CNAccess line represents ComNet’s decision to package a quality access control product with an application specific communication solution tailored directly to the company’s end-user needs, says Skip Haight, ComNet vice president of marketing.

“It is a major undertaking, but we believe there is a great need for these products. Adding the CNAccess line will differentiate ComNet from other manufacturers and creates significant value for the user,” Haight says.