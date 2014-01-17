Comtrol Releases RocketLinx ACS7106 Switch

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — The Comtrol RocketLinx ACS7106 is a 6-port PoE Plus Ethernet switch purpose-built for delivering reliable power and data connections to access control and mobile surveillance applications, according to the company.

The ACS7106 switch features four 10/100BASE-TX PoE Plus ports for providing power and data to remote powered devices, such as access card readers and IP surveillance cameras, and two 10/100/1000BASE-TX uplink ports that assure maximum throughput for high bandwidth applications.

Housed in a durable aluminum enclosure and capable of operating in a wide environmental temperature range, the ACS7106 is said to offer features not found in typical IT-grade switches, including enhanced reliability and ruggedness, voltage boost circuitry for 12/24VDC power connections, an alarm notification relay, and compliance with the stringent UL294B safety certification required by many cities for access control equipment.