SSI logo

Comtrol Releases RocketLinx ACS7106 Switch

The switch features four 10/100BASE-TX PoE Plus ports for providing power and data to remote powered devices.



By ·


NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — The Comtrol RocketLinx ACS7106 is a 6-port PoE Plus Ethernet switch purpose-built for delivering reliable power and data connections to access control and mobile surveillance applications, according to the company.

The ACS7106 switch features four 10/100BASE-TX PoE Plus ports for providing power and data to remote powered devices, such as access card readers and IP surveillance cameras, and two 10/100/1000BASE-TX uplink ports that assure maximum throughput for high bandwidth applications.

Housed in a durable aluminum enclosure and capable of operating in a wide environmental temperature range, the ACS7106 is said to offer features not found in typical IT-grade switches, including enhanced reliability and ruggedness, voltage boost circuitry for 12/24VDC power connections, an alarm notification relay, and compliance with the stringent UL294B safety certification required by many cities for access control equipment.
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Products · Access Control · Comtrol · PoE · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, PoE







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane