Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West

LAS VEGAS — Honeywell is highlighting new software advancements and video surveillance solutions here at ISC West aimed to enhance consumer’s lives in connected homes and ensure the safety and productivity of people in connected buildings, according to the company.

Show attendees can experience AlarmNet 360 Insights software analytics, a new business intelligence dashboard that lets integrators analyze customer data, discover sales opportunities and expose potential customer issues before they arise.

Honeywell says it has committed to investing in its video portfolio with both hardware and software innovation in 2017.

“With the continuous expansion of connected ecosystems, software is playing a much bigger role in how security data is captured, accessed and analyzed,” says Alessandro Araldi, vice president of product management, security and fire, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. “That’s why we’re excited to showcase not only how we’re driving innovation in video surveillance at ISC West, but also the software solutions that make it easier for dealers to leverage data to grow their businesses.”

Here’s what’s being highlighted by Honeywell at ISC West:

AlarmNet 360 Insights, a new business intelligence dashboard that gives security dealers the tools to uncover new sales opportunities with increased customer data and analytics.

Honeywell Performance Series IP cameras, a line of affordable, high-quality IP cameras that are easy to install, use and maintain, and ideal for small-to-medium businesses.

Honeywell equIP series cameras, a line of cameras that feature low-light capability, a simplified user experience, and quick installation for use in enterprise installations.

L Series Notification System, a new line of fire and life safety notification devices from System Sensor that cover the full range of candela settings while having the lowest power consumption – up to 35 percent reduction across all settings.

Pro-Watch 4.3, an enterprise security management system that helps integrators more easily create connected buildings. The solution now includes a more intuitive interface along with custom solutions for highly-connected campuses.

MAXPRO NVR, a video management system that simplifies how large amounts of video data are managed and analyzed. Honeywell is also previewing a number of new technologies that aren’t yet available but will be released later in the year, including:

MAXPRO Cloud, an access control and video surveillance solution hosted on Microsoft’s Azure platform, blends physical products with software innovations to support connected systems that improve buildings worldwide.

Honeywell Lyric C1 and C2 security cameras, an expansion of Lyric security cameras that address homeowners’ need for peace of mind through an easy-to-use solution that helps them stay in touch with their home when they are not physically present. Cameras will include capabilities such as advanced analytics, geofencing, two-way voice, action start and detection zones.

The next generation of addressable fire alarm control panels for Honeywell Silent Knight, the Honeywell Farenhyt Series and Fire-Lite. This updated technology offers simplified commissioning and programming, built-in POTS and IP communications, reduced installation costs in difficult-to-wire applications and full backwards compatibility.

Catch Honeywell demonstrating its latest technologies and innovations in booth #14025.