Connect One Adds Voice-Initiated System Control Capability

The company's Connect One cloud-hosted service is now compatible with home and mobile platform systems such as Siri and Google Assistant.



By ·


CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. —Connected Technologies’  Connect One cloud-hosted security management platform is now compatible with home and mobile platform systems such as Siri and Google Assistant.

With voice commands and providing a personal identification number (PIN), end-user customers can activate devices to lock or unlock access doors, arm and disarm security systems. 

The platform can connect to just about any device with email capabilities, according to the company.

Examples of the platform’s functions given by Connected Technologies are the ability to make devices automatically activate when a user reaches their destination and letting a customer’s service business know when one of their vehicles reaches a destination.

“With our new voice recognition control, monitoring of third party devices that have email capabilities and integration with IFTTT [If This Then That] including geo-location, dealers have the ability to offer cutting-edge integration solutions and bundling a wide range of services that will provide new recurring monthly revenue (RMR) streams,” says Michael Simon, managing partner at Connected Technologies.

