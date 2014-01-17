SSI logo

Connected Technologies Announces New Integrations

The Connect One cloud platform will now support certain devices from Nest, Honeywell and Bosch.



By ·


CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Connected Technologies has announced new integrations for its Connect One cloud-hosted security management platform.

Nest Camera Integration

The Connect ONE platform now supports Nest indoor and outdoor cameras, allowing the user to view and control all cameras in the Connect ONE interface, including multiple locations on the same screen.

The Nest Cameras also provide live audio within Connect ONE, on-demand and while live viewing a video verification event.

Honeywell VISTA Support

The Honeywell VISTA Turbo Series (VISTA-128BPT and VISTA-250BPT) panels now integrate with the ScanPass mobile credential, powered by Connect ONE.

The ScanPass uses a barcode sticker affixed at the entrance location to identify the door to be opened, letting users gain entry with a smartphone, tablet, iPad or any device with a camera using WiFi or cellular.

Through the Connect ONE Web-Hosted interface, Honeywell VISTA panels now have remote system management and control functions, allowing dealers the ability to perform managed services such as:

  • Changing user keypad and access codes
  • Sending email and/or text message notifications
  • Obtaining reports
  • Arming and disarming along with bypassing zones
  • Video verification
  • Remotely locking and unlocking doors

Bosch Remote Connect Cloud Service

With Bosch Security Systems’ Remote Connect cloud service and Remote Programming Software (RPS), Connect ONE dealers can now pass through and can manage all their Bosch B and G Series intrusion control panel customers without port forwarding, router or firewall configurations.

The new Remote Connect cloud service makes it faster and easier to connect to the control panels by eliminating the need to change customer router settings, firewall rules or to use Domain Name Service (DNS) to access the systems remotely, according to the company.


Article Topics
Systems Integration · News · Bosch Security Systems · Cloud · Connected Technologies · Honeywell · Nest · All Topics

Bosch Security Systems, Connected Technologies, Honeywell, Nest







