How ConnectWise Can Help You Provide Cloud Services and Support

“Get your head out of the clouds.”

You’ve heard this saying before, but when it comes to the custom installation industry, ConnectWise wants you to do the exact opposite.

In a recent blog post titled “3 Reasons Why You’re Wrong About the Cloud,” Craig Fulton, general manager, ConnectWise Business Suite, calls out three big pros to getting onboard with cloud services.

It’s temping to think it’s just big distributors like Microsoft driving the shift to the cloud, but it’s not. It’s your customers. Whether you’re focused on reselling, providing managed services, or a combination of both, your customers will soon be looking to you to help support their systems in the cloud.

Why? Because today’s consumers are used to the convenience of anytime, anywhere access to their personal data. In order to gain this access at home, they need a trusted technology adviser.

You should prepare to offer stellar cloud support by building a cloud service practice area into your existing business model. Don’t think that you have to change everything about the way you do business to accommodate the cloud. You don’t.

If cloud services seem too risky, expensive or complicated, ConnectWise offers many resources on how to grow your business as a cloud services provider and reduce cloud complexity.

According to ConnectWise, personal data stored in the cloud is in such high demand that adding this practice to your service portfolio can only benefit your business. With the right tools, setup and management, billing can be a piece of cake.

Some integrators are concerned they’ll lose visibility of their clients’ cloud licenses, but that’s purely fiction. Many cloud support tools can help you maintain a 360-degree view of clients’ usage. This means you can also offer proactive services, in order to help your clients before issues arise. This will help you establish yourself as a trusted adviser to your clients.

It’s fair to have some doubts about new frontiers. But in this case, the cloud is no passing fad. There’s no reason to wait.

