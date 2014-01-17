SSI logo

Consumers Want Smart Home Apps to Integrate With Home Entertainment Devices

Parks Associates announced the smart home findings at its 21st Annual CONNECTIONS conference this week in San Francisco.



By ·


SAN FRANCISCO — More than two-thirds of smart home owners and shoppers want crossover applications that integrate with their home entertainment devices, according to new research by Parks Associates

The research firm announced its findings at the 21st annual CONNECTIONS, a connected home conference presented by Park Associates, held May 23-25 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport.

“Key crossover use cases include safety and security alerts popping up on a smart TV and video from networked cameras shared across the connected screens in the home. In both cases, two-thirds of smart home owners and shoppers find these features appealing,” says Elizabeth Parks, senior vice president, Parks Associates. “Consumer interest in integration across IoT use cases is significant and a key focus at CONNECTIONS, where analysts and industry experts share insights on the state of the industry and strategies to integrate different verticals within the connected home.”

On Wednesday, Matt Eyring, chief strategy and innovation officer for Vivint Smart Home, delivered the opening keynote “Finally Delivering on the Promise of the Smart Home.” He elaborated on the firm’s recent partnership with Best Buy to expand smart home adoption through new channel distribution strategies. Parks Associates recently announced that retail has become the most common channel for smart home purchases.

“As an industry, we’re succeeding in breaking down many of the barriers to mass-market smart home adoption,” Eyring said. “An interactive retail experience helps customers see and understand the value of a smart home, and also overcomes many of the barriers related to pricing, installation, security, and post-sale service and support.”

On Thursday, the final day of the conference, Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager of Connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, will present the keynote “Creating a New Foundation to Enhance IoT Experiences in the Home.”

Patel is scheduled to discuss the role of WiFi and the home network in the IoT and the additional capabilities, including centralized management, voice services and machine learning, converging to make the IoT vision a reality for consumers.

“Today’s mesh networks are transforming in-home connectivity by minimizing the complexity and challenges that a deluge of networks, IoT standards, and increasing number of connected devices has created, while providing consumers with unprecedented performance, simplicity and connectivity throughout the house,” Patel says. “And as the industry continues to add other features into these mesh WiFi systems, we expect them to be instrumental in making the IoT vision a reality for consumers.”
Home Automation, Internet of Things, IoT, Parks Associates, Smart Home







