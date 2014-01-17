Control4 Certifies New ELK M1 Driver

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — ELK Products, a designer and manufacturer of customized home and business security, energy management and convenience solutions, announced it has received product certification for the ELK M1 Security and Automation Control driver, from Control4.

The new driver provides simple and quick integration with Control4 via RS-232 or an IP address, as well as greater control for integrators and more detailed system information for an enhanced user experience, according to the company.

“It is ELK’s pleasure to respond to the numerous requests for a new driver from the Control4 integrator community using our M1 Controls. We collaborated with Control4 integrator HouseLogix to ensure that the new driver met the high level of quality and usability that dealers and their customers expect from Control4 and ELK Products,” says Kirk Phillips, CEO of ELK Products.

As a Control4 certified device, dealers can now integrate and add the ELK M1 driver to systems through Control4’s Simple Device Discovery Protocol (SDDP).

“Control4 is pleased to add the ELK M1 to our growing ecosystem of nearly 10,000 compatible consumer electronic devices. The certification of the ELK M1 and other devices represents Control4’s commitment to partnering with leading brands to provide the most robust and comprehensive set of product options available to dealers and consumers,” said Noel Gouff, Sr. director of business development for Control4.