Convergint Technologies Acquires Banking, Utilities Specialist Integrated Security Systems

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Convergint Technologies has purchased Miami-based Integrated Security Systems (ISS), marking its 10th acquisition in the past 18 months.

Founded in 1962, Miami-based ISS also operates offices in Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Greenville, S.C., providing access control, fire/life-safety, intrusion alarm, video surveillance, physical security information management (PSIM) and mass notification systems across a range of commercial markets.

More than 100 employees across all ISS locations will join the Convergint team, according to a news release. ISS brings to Convergint deep experience in the utilities and banking vertical markets, says Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder of Convergint Technologies.

“We are very excited to welcome Jeff Nunberg and his entire team to the Convergint Technologies family. ISS fulfills all of our criteria when searching for like-minded companies for acquisition: a strong service-focused culture, dynamic leadership, and the ability to deliver innovative solutions to the market,” Moceri says. “ISS brings us significant strategic customers in the banking and utilities markets. Jeff and his entire team will continue to support and build on those customers, while also contributing significant vertical market expertise and excellent leadership to Convergint.”

Nunberg will report to Convergint president and CEO Ken Lochiatto and continue to lead the ISS team forward as a key part of Convergint.

“Joining Convergint Technologies is the best possible growth scenario for our business,” Nunberg says. “Convergint provides ISS with expanded resources to support our clients as they grow into new territories and with access to a client-centric service network located strategically throughout the globe.”

