Convergint Technologies Acquires Operational Security Systems

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Convergint Technologies has acquired Atlanta-based Operational Security Systems, a full-service provider in the design, installation and maintenance of electronic security systems. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1972, Operational Security Systems has an additional location in Orlando, Fla. The company brings to Convergint long-term customer relationships, plus more than 50 colleagues from both locations.

Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder of Convergint, says the acquisition further strengthens Convergint’s strong technical expertise in complex enterprise systems integration.

“We are excited to have Jim Coleman and his entire team join the Convergint Technologies family,” Moceri says. “Convergint maintains its focus on seeking out culturally similar organizations, and Operational Security Systems is in alignment with our customer-focused strategy. They have been providing complex solutions to the market for many years, and their knowledge and expertise will enhance Convergint’s capabilities.”

Convergint Technologies has seen a steady track record of both organic growth and growth through acquisition since its founding in 2001. Each acquisition the company completes is viewed as a unique opportunity to add to its service-based culture, according to a news release.

According to its website, Operational Security Systems operates in numerous vertical markets, including corporate clientele, aviation and transportation, chemical processing, industrial, among others.

“Operational Security Systems and Convergint Technologies share two common core values: looking after the needs of our customers and looking after our fellow colleagues,” says Coleman, president of Operational Security Systems. “Joining the Operational Security Systems team with Convergint Technologies brings deeper resources to our clients and new and exciting opportunities for our colleagues. This acquisition will prove beneficial to all involved.”