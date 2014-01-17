Convergint Technologies Acquires Retail Banking Integrator Post Browning

SSI logo

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Convergint Technologies has acquired Post Browning, a full-service systems integrator providing consultation, installation and maintenance for the retail banking industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Post Browning strengthens Convergint’s footprint in the Ohio Valley and Southeastern United States with expert personnel throughout the region, according to a news release. The addition enables Convergint to deepen its service offering for the financial vertical market, in which Post Browning has nearly 40 years of experience.

“The cultural, geographic, and strategic fit between our organizations is excellent,” says Kevin Sheridan, president, Post Browning. “We could not be more excited to continue our company’s excellent growth trend as a part of Convergint’s service-oriented and high-growth culture.”

Founded in 1978, Post Browning brings a notable suite of expertise to Convergint’s capabilities within the financial vertical, says Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder, Convergint Technologies.

“Kevin Sheridan will continue to expand our business within that sector, and we are very excited for him and his nearly 100 colleagues to join the Convergint team,” Moceri says. “We will make additional investments to capitalize on both the Post Browning acquisition and our investment last year in Dakota Security Systems.”

Post Browning, according to its website, provides solutions to more than 1,500 different customers in 14 states at more than 13,000 different branch locations.
