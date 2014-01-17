COPS Monitoring Asserts ISC West 2017 Booth Traffic, Dealer Event a ‘Major Success’

LAS VEGAS — COPS Monitoring, a Lydia Security Monitoring brand, credits new video services, dealer marketing program and record attendance at its dealer appreciation event to a successful ISC West.

According to ISC West producer Reed Exhibitions, attendance increased 3% over last year’s show as more than 30,000 attendees converged on the Sands Convention Center April 5-7 to set a new record.

“Judging from the traffic in our booth, we thought attendance was up over 10%,” comments Jim McMullen, president & COO of COPS Monitoring. “The show was the busiest for us in recent memory and a major success.”

McMullen sites new revenue sources from video as one of the causes. “We added two new services to our OmniView video services this show: NETGEAR’s Authorized Partner Program and integration of I-View Now.”

The NETGEAR program gives COPS dealers exclusive access to Arlo, the top selling smart security cameras, and I-View Now enhances alarm response with dispatcher-verified video verification and supports more than 40 security systems, DVRs, NVRs and IP cameras.

“The new video services not only give our dealers a chance to earn more business and additional RMR, they can also increase the value of existing accounts by upgrading their services,” says McMullen.



COPS Monitoring’s David Smith, director of marketing and communications, discussed additions to the company’s OmniView suite of remote video monitoring and surveillance at ISC West, including NETGEAR’s Authorized Partner Program and an integration with I-View Now.



COPS also announced a partnership with Silicon Valley ad pros The Stephenz Group. Initially introduced by Lydia’s other brand, UCC, MyStudio[Pros] is said to be the industry’s first program dedicated to providing dealers of all sizes affordable personalized services and marketing tools they need to grow their businesses.

“Even though COPS and UCC continue to operate independently, both brands are dedicated to providing industry-leading programs, which means we may share best practices when it helps our dealers succeed,” explains McMullen. “Competition is growing in the security industry and it is more important than ever for dealers to have the tools and support they need to compete effectively. MSP gives our dealers expert marketing support with proven results from the same agency that has also worked with leading companies such as Google, Epson, HP and Samsung.”

COPS’ show success was punctuated with record attendance at its 5th annual appreciation event at Gilley’s. More than 1,000 COPS and UCC dealers spent their Wednesday evening (April 5) dancing to live music, dining on barbecue and socializing with industry associates. Some even earned bragging rights from riding the mechanical bull or by taking home some of the $4,000 in cash and prizes. All had the opportunity to enjoy the exclusive live performance from American Country Music (ACM) Award nominees LOCASH.

“Alarm dealers work hard all year long. We consider it a privilege to show them a really good time when they visit Las Vegas for ISC West,” says McMullen. “Our party really is ‘their party’ and we’re happy that the event continues to be so well received. This year, Chris and Preston from LOCASH put on an amazing show and really gave our dealers a night to remember.”

