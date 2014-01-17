D-Tools Now Offering Bundled Wire Packages in SI 2017 V2

We introduced shapes and blocks for packages late last year and as I was writing the introductory blog post and documentation at that time I realized that I had omitted an important feature in the specification as it relates to wire pulls and decided to hold off on fully introducing this feature until we could resolve that issue in a future release. SI 2017 is here and I am proud to be able to (re) introduce Shapes and Blocks for Packages v2 with the new ability to discount labor time in packages. I will explain exactly how this works as it relates to wire pulls and how it can greatly simplify your drawings while making estimating more accurate.

In previous versions of SI, we never had the ability to easily render a device package as a single shape or the ability to represent a package of wires as a single shape. This was not too much of an issue on the schematic and elevation pages but the line and especially the plan pages can benefit from this new enhancement.

The use case that we created for this new feature was a company that installs a lot of structured wiring where multiple cables are run from a single headend/location to wall plates in the specific room where the wall plate can contain multiple products. The best we could do in previous versions was to render a single device of the wall plate package and run all of the cables to the device so the reports would tie out. It looked something like this where we would have three wires from a headend going to a wall plate. Effective, but a little messy and more time consuming to set up and render.