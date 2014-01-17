SSI logo

Dahua Releases New Pro Camera Series

The new cameras feature Smart H.265+ video compression technology, said to deliver enhanced video quality, improved efficiencies and intelligent analytics, without straining the network.



IRVINE, Calif. — Dahua Technology USA unveils the 2- and 4-megapixel Pro camera series featuring the latest Smart H.265+ video compression technology.

The technology is said to deliver enhanced video quality, improved efficiencies and intelligent analytics, without straining the network.

Smart H. 265+ encoding technology provides a savings of up to 70% bandwidth and storage when compared with standard H.264, according to Dahua.

RELATED: Dahua Introduces First HDCVI Cameras With 4K Resolution

“Dahua is committed to bringing the newest technologies to the market, so we’re pleased to announce that our 2-megapixel and 4-megapixel Smart H.265+ Pro camera series is now available to our dealers,” says Jennifer Hackenburg, senior product marketing manager. “With Dahua’s optimized Smart H.265+, these eco-savvy cameras represent significant bandwidth, storage and energy savings. And they’re future-proof with an H.264/H.265 dual-codec for backwards compatibility.”

The cameras are available in dome, eyeball and bullet models and are encased in an IP67-rated weatherproof housing.

In addition to intelligent video system (IVS) analytics that have the ability to detect and analyze moving objects, the cameras also provide intelligence at the edge, allowing recognition of abandoned or missing objects and supports tripwire, motion detection, scene change, intrusion and facial detection.

 
