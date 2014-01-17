Dahua Releases Its Next-Generation XVR Series DVR

IRVINE, Calif. — Dahua Technology has announced it has released its next-generation XVR Series digital video recorder (DVR) under the HDCVI 3.0 technology solutions family.

HDCVI 3.0 by Dahua is a technology that brings HD quality video and IP functionality to long-distance transmissions over coax cable while offering broad compatibility with many technologies, according to the company.

“One of the biggest challenges of converting analog systems to HD is the variety of platforms found in older coax systems,” says Jennifer Hackenburg, product marketing manager, Dahua Technology USA. “Dahua’s latest generation HDCVI 3.0 DVR addresses this problem for a streamlined open-source solution that integrates with the most widely-used technologies on the market.”

The new 1080p XVR Series DVRs feature Penta-brid compatibility for the five most common industry standards—IP, CVI, Analog, AHD, and TVI.

The XVR contains the new Smart H.264+ codec, which is said to provide a savings of up to 70% bandwidth and storage when compared to standard H.264.

XVR Models

The Dahua X21A Series features 720p real-time and 1080p 15fps recording, HDMI/VGA simultaneous video output, 4-, 8-, and 16-channel options, GRID interface, smart search, and 1 SATA HDD up to 6TB.

he Dahua X22A Series features 720p real-time and 1080p 15fps recording, HDMI/VGA simultaneous video output, 16-channels, GRID interface, smart search, and 2 SATA HDD up to 6TB.

The Dahua X32A Series features 1080p real-time recording, HDMI/VGA simultaneous video output, 4-, 8-, and 16-channel options, GRID interface, smart search, and 2 SATA HDD up to 6TB.

All XVR models support multi-brand network cameras up to 1080p resolution with ONVIF Version 2.4 conformance. Other features include: 3D intelligent positioning with Dahua p/t/z dome cameras, up to 5MP resolution per channel, Smart play, POS, and P2P.