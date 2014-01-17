Dallas-Based Integrator Entech Acquires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Entech Sales & Service of Dallas has acquired Logical Building Solutions, based here, for undisclosed terms.

Entech will merge all assets and operations of Logical Building Solutions into its existing business structure. Entech’s new Oklahoma City office, along with its 12 employees, will operate under the name Logical Building Systems (LBS).

The acquisition, which includes approximately 80 accounts, will give Entech a key presence in the Oklahoma market, Entech Vice President Nick Kollasch tells SSI. LBS currently provides installation and service of commercial temperature control and security systems throughout the state, serving vertical markets such as hospitals, office buildings, higher education, local and state governments, and telecom.

Entech provides installation, service and support of commercial HVAC systems, building automation, temperature controls, security systems, generator rentals, emergency cooling solutions, plumbing and electrical services through its Texas offices in Dallas, Garland, Ft. Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio and also Jacksonville, Fla.