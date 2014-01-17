SSI logo

Dallas-Based Integrator Entech Acquires in Oklahoma City

The acquisition, which includes approximately 80 accounts, will give Entech a key presence in the Oklahoma market.



By ·


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Entech Sales & Service of Dallas has acquired Logical Building Solutions, based here, for undisclosed terms.

Entech will merge all assets and operations of Logical Building Solutions into its existing business structure. Entech’s new Oklahoma City office, along with its 12 employees, will operate under the name Logical Building Systems (LBS).

The acquisition, which includes approximately 80 accounts, will give Entech a key presence in the Oklahoma market, Entech Vice President Nick Kollasch tells SSI. LBS currently provides installation and service of commercial temperature control and security systems throughout the state, serving vertical markets such as hospitals, office buildings, higher education, local and state governments, and telecom.

READ NEXT: Knowing When You Need a Lawyer Vs. a Broker to Do That Deal

Entech provides installation, service and support of commercial HVAC systems, building automation, temperature controls, security systems, generator rentals, emergency cooling solutions, plumbing and electrical services through its Texas offices in Dallas, Garland, Ft. Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio and also Jacksonville, Fla.
Article Topics
Business Management · Systems Integration · News · Mergers & Acquisitions · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!








Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
SSI’s 2017 Security Industry Forecast
Advertising Firm Deploys Smart Digital Billboards Using Milestone VMS, Worknet Analytics
ADT Announces Integration With Amazon Alexa
Analyzing the Smart Home Market at CES 2017

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane