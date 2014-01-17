David Johnstone Joins Open Options

ADDISON, TX — Open Options, a provider of access control solutions, has named David Johnstone as its new Northeast United States sales manager.

Johnstone began his career in 2005 working for access control manufacturer Commercial Access Solutions (formerly IEI). Throughout the years, Johnstone has sold access control, IP video, and network solutions, and has been working with low voltage electronics for over 15 years.

“I’m looking forward to focusing solely on access control systems again with Open Options’ software and products,” says Johnstone. “I’m also excited about the company culture – it’s obvious there is a strong team atmosphere with great people.”

As sales manager for the Northeast, Johnstone will focus on enhancing partnerships and clients Open Options has developed in the NY, VT, ME, NH, MA, RI and CT territories.