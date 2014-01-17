SSI logo

David Johnstone Joins Open Options

Johnstone brings over a decade of access control experience to the company.



By ·


ADDISON, TX — Open Options, a provider of access control solutions, has named David Johnstone as its new Northeast United States sales manager.

Johnstone began his career in 2005 working for access control manufacturer Commercial Access Solutions (formerly IEI). Throughout the years, Johnstone has sold access control, IP video, and network solutions, and has been working with low voltage electronics for over 15 years.

“I’m looking forward to focusing solely on access control systems again with Open Options’ software and products,” says Johnstone. “I’m also excited about the company culture – it’s obvious there is a strong team atmosphere with great people.”

As sales manager for the Northeast, Johnstone will focus on enhancing partnerships and clients Open Options has developed in the NY, VT, ME, NH, MA, RI and CT territories.
Article Topics
Business Management · News · People & Profiles · Business · Management · Open Options · Sales · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Business, Open Options, Sales







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan
With the Right Business Plan in Place a Whole New Business Model is Within Reach

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016
How Big Data Can Change the Security Industry

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane