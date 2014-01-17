SSI logo

December Housing Starts Surged 11% to Post Best Year Since 2007

Builders broke ground on more homes in December, as confidence in the economy and demand for properties stays strong.

New housing construction increased more than expected in December amid a rebound in multifamily units, according to the Commerce Department.


By ·

WASHINGTON — U.S. housing starts rose 11.3% in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.23 million, posting their highest level in nine years in 2016, the Commerce Department announced Thursday. Analysts had expected 1.2 million.

Permits, an indication of how much construction is in the pipeline, were down .2% to 1.21 million.

The rise in starts follows a drop in activity in November, when new starts dropped by a revised 16.5%. The drop was largely driven by a 38.7% drop in the construction of buildings with two or more units, which includes apartments and condos.

Single-family housing starts dropped 4% in December while multifamily rebounded 53.9% from a month earlier.

An estimated 1.17 million housing units were started in 2016, nearly 5% more than were started in 2015, marking the strongest year since 2007. However, the increase belies a sharp deviation in the types of residential construction under way. Single-family starts were up 9.3% last year, but construction of buildings with five or more units fell 3.1%. A similar pattern was seen in the permits data.

READ NEXT: Stable Growth Forecast for Home Improvement and Repair Market in 2017

New home construction has been the weakest element of the overall housing recovery. Home prices have already surpassed their previous highs and apartment rents have climbed more than 26% since early 2010.

The strength of multifamily housing construction has helped bolster housing starts, even as single-family activity remains well below normal levels.

U.S. builders remain highly confident about the market for newly built single-family homes, but their optimism slipped in January from the highest level in more than a decade the prior month, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). In a separate report released Wednesday, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dipped to 67 in January after jumping to 69 in December.

“NAHB expects solid 10% growth in single-family construction in 2017, adding to the gains of 2016,” says NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “Concerns going into the year include rising mortgage interest rates as well as a lack of lots and access to labor.”
Article Topics
Business Management · Vertical Markets · News · Residential Market · All Topics

About the Author
Rodney Bosch
Although Bosch’s name is quite familiar to those in the security industry, his previous experience has been in daily newspaper journalism. Prior to joining SECURITY SALES & INTEGRATION in 2006, he spent 15 years with the Los Angeles Times, where he performed a wide assortment of editorial responsibilities, including feature and metro department assignments as well as content producing for latimes.com. Bosch is a graduate of California State University, Fresno with a degree in Mass Communication & Journalism. In 2007, he successfully completed the National Burglar and Fire Alarm Association’s National Training School coursework to become a Certified Level I Alarm Technician.
Contact Rodney Bosch: [email protected]
View More by Rodney Bosch

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!








Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane