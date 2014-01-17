SSI logo

Detroit’s Security Camera Program May Become Mandatory for Local Businesses

The city of Detroit and its police department want its Project Green Light program to be mandatory for any business that's open after 10 p.m.

An ordinance is being written in Detroit that would mandate local businesses join its Project Green Light surveillance program.


DETROIT — City Council and the Detroit Police Department are working on an ordinance that would require any Detroit business open past 10 p.m. to be part of the city’s Project Green Light program.

Project Green Light is a video surveillance program that uses Genetec’s Stratocast platform to relay live surveillance feeds from businesses in high-crime areas directly to the Detroit Police Department. The name comes from the green light outside of businesses that signify they are part of the program.

The program has seen success, resulting in a 50% reduction of crime in pilot groups and has since expanded to over 100 locations.

Businesses that utilize Project Green Light don’t go unnoticed by residents who prefer stopping somewhere with an extra layer of safety.

“I try to stop at stations that have a Green light,” local Jessie Brown told Fox 2. “I don’t do a lot of travel at night but when I’m out here, I do stop at spaces that have a Green light.”

However, there is a cost that has some local businesses wary of a potential ordinance. According to the Project Green Light website, the cost of the program ranges from $4000-$6000.

The site notes Comcast is now offering a program to help reduce upfront costs. Businesses can join this program for $995 down, with a cost of about $140/month for digital storage and a lease of camera equipment.

Besnik Hyseni, the owner of a local restaurant, told WDIV, “Businesses shouldn’t be forced to do that because some of them cannot afford it. If police are going to bring their own cameras here, and it’s going to cost me one to two thousand plus a monthly fee, that’s way too much for us.”

The proposal is currently being drafted by city council member, Andre Spivey and will go before the council for a vote within the next few months.

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
