CAMARILLO, Calif. — DigiOn24 introduces D24Secure NFC multi-format cards and readers, a solution for merging multiple card access control systems with different Wiegand data formats and numbering schemes.

The D24Secure NFC multi-format technology works by encoding each card with multiple card numbers and Wiegand data formats, duplicating the existing card programming.

The D24Secure NFC universal replacement readers are then configured to output the proper Wiegand format for each connected access control panel.

The company says the D24Secure technology is ideal for rebadging during mergers and acquisitions due to updated corporate logos and graphics.

D24Secure NFC Technology Features:

Include 3DES mutual authentication and AES data encryption

Custom card and reader passwords

Mobile applications using NFC

D24Secure NFC cards are ISO 14443A contactless smart cards, available as composite ISO cards (with or without magstripe), key fobs, and adhesive discs

D24Secure NFC readers are available in outdoor mullion-style, outdoor keypad and indoor wall switch configurations

D24Secure NFCrReaders use standard Wiegand interface, making them plug-and-play for most systems including Bosch, Casi-Rusco, Gallagher, GE, Honeywell, HID, Johnson Controls, Kronos, Lenel OnGuard, etc.





For more information visit DigiOn24’s website: www.proxwriter.com