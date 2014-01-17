Digital IDView IP Megapixel Cameras With Built-in Video Analytics

DALLAS — Digital IDView says its multimegapixel IP cameras with built in video analytics enable a turnkey solution at the enterprise level.

The cameras and software provide decision makers with tools to drastically improve the customer experience, according to the company.

There are two 4MP camera series: the S series offer simple video analytics including tamper detection, people counting, intrusion detection and line crossing; the F series offer advanced video analytics such as removed object, left object, illegal parking, scene change, loitering, abnormal speed, reverse direction detection and double virtual fence.