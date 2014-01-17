DITEK Introduces Surge Protectors for Shielded Ethernet Cabling

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — DITEK, a leading provider of surge protection solutions, today announced the availability of its new line of standards-compliant surge protectors for shielded Ethernet cabling in Power over Ethernet applications. Included in the lineup is the DTK-MRJPOES for single device installations and the DTK-RM12POES for use with up to 12 IP devices that need to be protected before connecting to network switches.

Leveraging DITEK’s 30 years of surge protection design and manufacturing experience, the new IP surge protectors feature state-of-the-art, multi-stage circuitry to provide superior protection for shielded Power over Ethernet devices. When used with STP cabling and the DTK-RM12POES, the DTK-MRJPOES does not require earth ground.

“It’s critical to protect today’s IP systems from power surges or spikes in order to prevent damage or destruction of important equipment,” said Dave Gattis, Director of New Product Development, DITEK. “We engineered our new surge protectors for shielded Ethernet cabling to meet our primary objective; making sure our customers never experience the escalation of problems that comes with an equipment malfunction due to a surge, spike or loss of power.”

Key features include the following:

DTK-MRJPOES – This single channel device features a shielded RJ45 connection with external grounding screw and is compatible with CAT5e, CAT6 and CAT6A cabling infrastructure. It supports a maximum data rate of 1000 Mbps without signal degradation while boasting a robust surge current rating of 20kA/pair.

DTK-RM12POES – This 12-channel, 1U rack mount surge protector is ideal for installations where multiple Ethernet circuits need to be protected before entering network switches, routers and NVRs. It features individual field-replaceable modules with shielded RJ45 connections and is compatible with CAT5e, CAT6 and CAT6A cabling infrastructure. This unit supports a maximum data rate of 1000 Mbps per channel without signal degradation while boasting a robust surge current rating of 20kA/pair.

We look forward to meeting customers and the entire security community at ISC West,” said Mr. Gattis. “As more and more systems move to the Internet of Things, Ditek will continue to focus on the vital importance of protecting security, fire and other building systems.”